Virginia (12-5, 3-3 ACC) faces Georgia Tech (9-8, 2-4 ACC) on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET in Atlanta (ACC Network).

UVA is looking for its first true road win of the 2023-2024 season.

Here on the podcast, AFP editor Chris Graham breaks down the Georgia Tech rotation and how Virginia matches up.

Story referred to in the podcast:

Podcast

Video

Link to podcast on YouTube.