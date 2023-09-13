Countries
Norfolk Tides open final home series of regular season with 3-2 loss to Memphis
Norfolk Tides open final home series of regular season with 3-2 loss to Memphis

Chris Graham
norfolk tidesThe Norfolk Tides (84-54) fell to the Memphis Redbirds (66-73), 3-2, on Tuesday night at Harbor Park.

Leading off the final home series of the season for the Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, with a scoreless frame to open play was Justin Armbruester, who worked around a leadoff walk while recording a strikeout to end the top of the first.

It was Memphis, the Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, who got on the board first this evening with Kramer Robertson taking a 2-2 pitch the other way for a three-run blast that landed in the party deck, giving the Redbirds the early lead.

The Tides responded in the third when Daz Cameron put a ball in the air to center field with the bases loaded to scratch a run on a sacrifice fly to put Norfolk on the board.

An inning later, Norfolk tacked on another with Coby Mayo singling through the left side of the infield to bring Jackson Holliday around from second for the second run of the game for the Tides, pulling within one run of the Memphis lead in the fourth.

A bullpen combination of TJ McFarland, Mike Baumann, and Tyler Wells kept Memphis out of the hit column, racking up four strikeouts over the last three innings to keep the Tides within striking distance. Norfolk was unable to rally, and the Redbirds came away with the 3-2 series opening win.

Norfolk looks to get back in the win column tomorrow night with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. against Memphis. Scheduled to take the hill for the Tides is RHP Austin Voth (0-0, 4.32) while RHP Jake Woodford (0-1, 2.55) will toe the rubber for the Redbirds.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy