Virginia, at 2-6, still has a mathematical chance to qualify for the 2023 bowl season. The ‘Hoos need to win their last four games to get there, starting today with Georgia Tech (4-4, 3-2 ACC).

Virginia is a two-point favorite, so we have that going for us, which is nice.

Chris Graham is live-blogging from the press box.

For the kind of people who enjoy that kind of thing, his live blog is the kind of thing those people will like.