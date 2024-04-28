Countries
Home Bertrand perfect through seven for Richmond in 4-0 win over Bowie Baysox
Sports

Bertrand perfect through seven for Richmond in 4-0 win over Bowie Baysox

Chris Graham
Published date:

richmond flying squirrels John Michael Bertrand retired all 21 batters he faced as the Richmond Flying Squirrels defeated the Bowie Baysox, 4-0, on Saturday night at The Diamond.

Bertrand, a 10th-round pick of the San Francisco Giants in the 2022 MLB Draft, struck out four hitters for the Squirrels (11-9), who have taken four of five so far this week from the Baysox (10-10).

Bertrand is now 3-3 with a 3.78 ERA and 1.33 WHIP in 15 career starts at the Double-A level.

Richmond, on Friday night, had taken a combined no-hitter into the ninth in a 4-2 win over the Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles.

On Saturday, Bowie broke up the perfect game with a walk in the top of the eighth by Frederick Bencosme and picked up its first hit with a single by TT Bowens.

After Bowie loaded the bases with one out in the eighth, Wil Jensen struck out the next five batters to finish the game.

The offense came from Adrián Sugastey, who broke a scoreless tie in the fifth with a three-run homer, his first at Double-A.

Two batters later, Dilan Rosario hit his first Double-A homer, a solo shot, to extend the lead to 4-0.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

