Lifelong fitness at an early age: Waynesboro students learn tennis, golf, swimming

Rebecca Barnabi
Students from William Perry Elementary School learn how to golf. Photos courtesy of Waynesboro Schools.

Tennis, golf and swimming are available to Waynesboro elementary school students thanks to a community partnership.

The Augusta Health Foundation, Waynesboro Family YMCA and Fore the Valley are partnering with Waynesboro Schools.

Wenonah Elementary 4th– and 5th-grade students were invited to the Augusta Health facility for a week of tennis lessons from Tennis Coordinator/Head Pro Chad Reed, Assistant Tennis Coordinator and Pro Greg Allen and Staff Tennis Instructor Freddie Roberts.

The Augusta Health Foundation also provided the school with 5 new tennis rackets and tennis balls.

“Students had to give up their recess and specials for this, and our attendance improved on those days. Some days we had perfect attendance, and that speaks volumes. I was impressed with seeing some students shine in a different setting and seeing their relationship with the professional staff develop,” Wenonah Elementary teacher Lexi Ramsey said.

Wenonah Elementary 2nd graders are invited to the W0aynesboro Family YMCA for water safety lessons. Every Tuesday, students are given the opportunity to learn about water safety from YMCA staff and enjoy fitness activities in the gym. The long-term goal is to eventually reach all 2nd grade students in the division.

Fifth grade students from all four of Waynesboro Schools’ elementary schools have been invited to the Bunker Valley Driving Range and Learning Center for an introductory golf clinic led by LPGA Teaching Professional Trena McDaniel and Waynesboro Golf and Games. They enjoyed Kona Ice treats after their golf lessons.

“It’s important to expose our students to the vast amounts of resources in our community. These partnerships have given our students exposure to activities and sports they may not typically participate in,” Waynesboro Schools Executive Director of Instruction Tim Teachey said.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

