‘Hoos in the NBA: Ty Jerome signs two-year deal with Cleveland Cavaliers

UVA hoops alum Ty Jerome has signed a two-year, $5 million deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, after turning down a qualifying offer from Golden State, whose new general manager, Mike Dunleavy Jr., definitely wanted him back.

Jerome had a career renaissance in the Bay Area in 2022-2023, averaging 6.9 points and 3.0 assists per game in 45 games as a two-way player, shooting a career-best 48.8 percent from the floor while also connecting on 38.9 percent from three-point range.

Golden State traded for veteran point guard Chris Paul to back up superstar Steph Curry, but still had designs on keeping Jerome in the fold for depth.

As it stands, the Dubs lost out on both Jerome and fellow bench guard Donte DiVincenzo, who bolted for the New York Knicks on a four-year, $50 million deal.

Now Jerome will be a depth piece in Cleveland, backing up starting point guard Darius Garland, a fellow 2019 first-round pick who averaged 21.6 points and 7.8 assists per game in 2022-2023.

Jerome will compete for backup minutes at the one with 11-year NBA veteran Ricky Rubio (5.2 ppg, 3.5 assists/g in 2022-2023).