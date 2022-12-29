Menu
news hoos in the nba ty jerome scores 17 to help key gsw rally win over utah jazz
Sports

‘Hoos in the NBA: Ty Jerome scores 17 to help key GSW rally, win over Utah Jazz

Chris Graham
Published:
uva basketball
Photo: UVA Athletics

Ty Jerome had a big night, scoring 17 points in 30 minutes off the bench, and helped key a late Golden State rally in a 112-107 win over Utah on Wednesday.

Jerome, a 2019 UVA hoops alum, was 7-of-14 from the floor and pulled down a season-high seven rebounds.

The Warriors (18-18) got 26 points from Jordan Poole.

The defending champs played this one, the back end of a back-to-back, without Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins, who had played the night before, and without Steph Curry, who is still out with a shoulder injury.

Jerome hit a three with 5:18 to go after a steal that gave Golden State the lead for good, then came down with a big defensive rebound that led to a Donte DiVincenzo three on GSW’s next possession to open up a six-point lead.

A Jordan Clarkson three with 1:37 to go got the Jazz (19-18) back to within one, but Poole hit a short floater to get the margin back to three, and the Warriors D forced the Jazz to miss their final four shots from the field to close out the win.

“I think the stage we’re at as a team right now, coach said after the game, that was just straight grit,” Jerome said after the game.

Since Curry went down to injury on Dec. 14. Jerome has averaged 11.3 points, 3.6 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 22.8 minutes per game, shooting 50.8 percent from the floor and 43.5 percent from three.

For the season, Jerome, who was signed before the season to a two-way deal that splits his time between the Warriors and the G League, has appeared in 20 NBA games, averaging 7.1 points in 17.3 minutes, shooting 51.0 percent from the floor, 39.5 percent from three and 95.0 percent from the free throw line.

Chris Graham

