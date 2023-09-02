Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Hillcats jump out to big early lead, coast past FredNats, 13-1
Sports

Hillcats jump out to big early lead, coast past FredNats, 13-1

Chris Graham
Published date:

fredericksburg nationalsLynchburg used an eight-run third inning to run away from the FredNats in a 13-1 win for the ‘Cats on Friday night.

Mikey Tepper breezed through the first two innings, before things unraveled in the third. Manuel Mejias drew a leadoff walk, then Juan Benjamin picked up a single with one out. Guy Lipscomb followed with a single into right field, which brought Mejias in to score the first run of the game.

Lipscomb quickly swiped second to put two men in scoring position for Jaison Chourio, who delivered a two-run single to make it 3-0 Hillcats.

Wuilfredo Antunez drove another run home with a single to plate Chourio. A single and a walk loaded the bases, before two more singles and a sac fly brought it to an eight-run inning for Lynchburg.

The Freddies, the Low-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, got a run back in the bottom of the fourth on a bases-loaded balk, but the game was largely decided from there. Lynchburg, the Low-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, added a run in the fifth, and then four more in the top of the seventh inning, adding up to a 13-1 victory for the Hillcats.

Jack Jasiak earned the win, and Tepper took the loss. In Game 5 on Saturday night, Luke Young goes toe-to-toe with the southpaw Adam Tulloch.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Travis Brown convicted in 2021 torture, murder of 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell
2 Seaton, in letters to FBI, DOJ, details ‘potential criminal activity’ in Augusta County government
3 Significant drought ‘imminent’ for seven Virginia counties including Augusta, Rockingham
4 Can UVA, playing through obvious emotion, pull the upset in its season opener in Nashville?
5 ACC Football Power Rankings: Clemson, Florida State open as the Power 2

Latest News

road
Local

Watts Passage bridge in Albemarle County reopens nearly three months early

Chris Graham
baseball richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Yard Goats rally, defeat Squirrels, 3-2

Chris Graham

Victor Bericoto pelted his third home run of the series, but the Hartford Yard Goats rallied to defeat the Richmond Flying Squirrels, 3-2, on Friday night at Dunkin’ Park.  

valley league baseball
Sports

Norfolk edges Sox, 4-3, to get to 80-win mark

Chris Graham

The Norfolk Tides (80-49) defeated the Worcester Red Sox (70-59), 4-3, on Friday night at Polar Park.

Events, Local

Waynesboro Public Library’s Little Free Food Pantry offers healthy meals, reading material

Rebecca Barnabi
Health, Virginia

VCU Massey Cancer Center welcomes Dr. Mariza Daras as chief of neuro-oncology

Rebecca Barnabi
(© Irina - stock.adobe.com)
Events, Local

Guilty pleasure time: CatVideoFest returns for three afternoons in September

Rebecca Barnabi
Local, Schools

Bridgewater College endows, names business studies school after couple

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy