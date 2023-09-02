Hillcats jump out to big early lead, coast past FredNats, 13-1

Lynchburg used an eight-run third inning to run away from the FredNats in a 13-1 win for the ‘Cats on Friday night.

Mikey Tepper breezed through the first two innings, before things unraveled in the third. Manuel Mejias drew a leadoff walk, then Juan Benjamin picked up a single with one out. Guy Lipscomb followed with a single into right field, which brought Mejias in to score the first run of the game.

Lipscomb quickly swiped second to put two men in scoring position for Jaison Chourio, who delivered a two-run single to make it 3-0 Hillcats.

Wuilfredo Antunez drove another run home with a single to plate Chourio. A single and a walk loaded the bases, before two more singles and a sac fly brought it to an eight-run inning for Lynchburg.

The Freddies, the Low-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, got a run back in the bottom of the fourth on a bases-loaded balk, but the game was largely decided from there. Lynchburg, the Low-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, added a run in the fifth, and then four more in the top of the seventh inning, adding up to a 13-1 victory for the Hillcats.

Jack Jasiak earned the win, and Tepper took the loss. In Game 5 on Saturday night, Luke Young goes toe-to-toe with the southpaw Adam Tulloch.