Harrisonburg Police Department recovers $45k in stolen goods linked to six cases

Stolen items estimated at $45,000 were recovered as part of an arrest and search warrant linked to multiple residential and commercial break-ins.

Vladimir Petrovich Mazur was arrested on Feb. 1, as the result of a multi-jurisdictional investigation into the break-ins, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

With the help of the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police and Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, the police department was able to execute a search warrant and recover stolen items related to six active cases and several additional cases still under investigation.

Mazur is facing 12 total charges related to these break-ins dating back to September 2023.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges may be filed at a later date.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call (540) 437-2650.