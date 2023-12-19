Countries
Grottoes man indicted by grand jury for murder in March homicide
Grottoes man indicted by grand jury for murder in March homicide

Crystal Graham
Tristen Michael Moore
Tristen Michael Moore

A suspect in a murder investigation from March is now under arrest following an investigation by the Harrisonburg Police Department.

Tristen Michael Moore, 27, of Grottoes, was indicted by a Harrisonburg/Rockingham County Grand Jury on Monday.

According to police, HPD officers responded to the 100 block of North High Street on March 30 for a 911 call concerning an unresponsive male.

The man, John Michael Carter, 42, who resided at the residence, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Northern Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death a homicide the following day.

HPD’s major crimes unit conducted an extensive investigation and was able to identify Moore as a suspect in the homicide.

The grand jury indicted Moore on:

  • 18.2-32 – Murder in first degree
  • 18.2-53.1 – Use of firearm while committing murder

The United States Marshals Service apprehended Moore without incident following the indictment.

He is currently being held at the Rockingham/Harrisonburg Regional Jail.

