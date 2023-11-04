Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Georgia Tech gashes Virginia, which lost QB Tony Muskett, in 45-17 rout
Football, Sports

Georgia Tech gashes Virginia, which lost QB Tony Muskett, in 45-17 rout

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva gt
Photo: UVA Athletics

The recent decent stretch for Virginia, the wins over William & Mary and North Carolina, the OT loss at Miami that should have been a UVA win, turns out, it was fools’ gold.

The Cavaliers, two-point favorites going into Saturday’s matchup with Georgia Tech, fell apart after getting out to an early 7-0 lead, with the D getting gashed for 305 yards on the ground, 514 yards overall, in what turned into a 45-17 loss.

Starting QB Tony Muskett was among the casualties, leaving the game after throwing an INT on Virginia’s first possession of the game.

Muskett was on the sidelines in a walking boot in the second half. His status going forward, at this writing, is very much uncertain.

His backup, true freshman Anthony Colandrea, put up OK counting numbers – 21-of-37 passing, 200 yards, two TDs, one INT – but the offense was stagnant with him behind center until garbage time.

The bad news with Colandrea: his insertion into the game, for his fifth game appearance of the season, burns his redshirt.

And unfortunately, the redshirt went up in flames with Colandrea not providing anything near the spark that he had in his three-game run as the starter back in September, when he had to fill in for Muskett after the QB1 went down to injury in the fourth quarter of the Week 1 loss to Tennessee.

Georgia Tech, down 7-3 at the end of the first quarter, scored TDs on three second-quarter possessions, most of the damage coming on the ground – the Yellow Jackets gained 170 yards rushing in the second quarter – to go into the halftime break up 24-10.

A Haynes King-to-Eric Singleton 58-yard TD pass padded the lead to 31-10 two minutes into the third quarter, and the rout was on from there.

The Virginia offense didn’t pick up a first down until the 1:30 mark of the third quarter, on a drive that would ultimately end on a turnover on downs in plus territory that sent the relative few fans left heading for the exits.

Georgia Tech, on its next possession, would push the lead to 38-10 on a 10-yard Dontae Smith TD run.

A Colandrea-to-Kobe Pace 8-yard TD pass with 8:47 to go and a Jamal Haynes 43-yard TD run closed out the scoring from there.

Haynes finished with 119 yards on 17 attempts for Georgia Tech (5-4, 4-2 ACC, and King had 83 yards and two TDs on the ground, and was 23-of-30 for 208 yards and a TD in the air.

Malik Washington was the lone highlight of the day for Virginia (2-7, 1-4 ACC), with another 100-plus-yard game receiving – 109 yards on 11 catches, on 15 targets.

This was the seventh 100-yard-plus game of the season for Washington, who has already surpassed the 1,000-yard mark for the season.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Who is behind the fake Page Hearn for Augusta County School Board Facebook page?
2 Augusta County School Board sidesteps generated controversy over chair’s forum comment
3 Martin seeks special prosecutor in Augusta County supervisors criminal investigation
4 Former Marine, Virginia Proud Boys member who used ‘big stick’ in breach of Capitol sentenced
5 Madison County wildfire forces closures in Shenandoah National Park

Latest News

football
Football, Sports

VMI rallies big-time in fourth quarter, stunning East Tennessee State, 31-24

Chris Graham
missing person
Cops & Courts, Local

Missing person alert: Sheriff’s Office looking to find Stuarts Draft woman

Crystal Graham

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help locating a missing person who was last seen this morning at her Stuarts Draft residence.

uva-football
Football, Sports

Live Blog: Virginia faces Georgia Tech in key ACC Football matchup

Chris Graham

Virginia, at 2-6, still has a mathematical chance to qualify for the 2023 bowl season. The 'Hoos need to win their last four games to get there, starting today with Georgia Tech (4-4, 3-2 ACC).

wildfire
Local, Weather

Madison County wildfire forces closures in Shenandoah National Park

Chris Graham
Govt & Politics, Local

Harrisonburg elevates Amy Snider to full-time deputy city manager job

Crystal Graham
native plant Virginia mountain laurel
Agriculture, Climate, Virginia

Seeking native plants? Start with the Virginia Native Plant Finder tool

Crystal Graham
business expansion concept
Economy, Virginia

Ross Industries announces expansion in Fauquier County; to create 24 new jobs

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy