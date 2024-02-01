Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home George Mason, with chance to win late, comes up short in loss at Saint Joseph’s
Basketball, Sports

George Mason, with chance to win late, comes up short in loss at Saint Joseph’s

Chris Graham
Published date:
george mason
(© Postmodern Studio
– stock.adobe.com)

George Mason nearly stole a win inside Hagan Arena Wednesday night but could not quite get over the hump in a 75-73 setback to Saint Joseph’s.

Mason (15-6, 4-4 A-10) had a chance to win it with under 20 seconds to play, but could not convert on its final possession.

“That one was on me,” Mason coach Tony Skinn said. “It was probably two or three possessions I went away from some things that have won us some games. We also made some bonehead plays down the stretch that just took the air out of our effort of taking control of this game.”

Sophomore Keyshawn Hall led the Patriots with a game-high 19 points to go along with eight rebounds and two assists.

Graduate forward Amari Kelly added 18 points (7-of-13 FG), eight rebounds and two assists, while A-10 Co-Rookie of the Week Baraka Okojie had 14 points (5-of-9 FG) to go along with a career-high six assists and four steals.

The Patriots shot 55.6 percent in the second half and made 7-of-14 three-point attempts. But the Hawks (14-7, 4-4 A-10) shot a blistering 64 percent in the final stanza and 50.9 percent overall for the game.

Back-to-back triples from Keyshawn Hall and Kelly pushed the Patriots ahead 63-59 with 6:29 to go, but from there, a 13-4 run by the Hawks gave SJU a 72-67 lead with 1:12 remaining.

After an Okojie free throw, the Patriots picked up a key steal on the ensuing Hawks possession, and a Hall lay-in cut it to 72-70.

Then, Saint Joseph’s threw it out of bounds and the Patriots had a chance to take the lead with 20 seconds to go.

But Mason could not convert on its next possession, and Saint Joseph’s hit free throws on the other end to effectively seal the win.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Augusta County Second Amendment guy wants to protect schoolkids from … books?
2 Virginia AG Jason Miyares files suit against NCAA, alleging NIL rules violate antitrust law
3 The Augusta County 6 censured Scott Seaton last year: Is the censure still in effect?
4 U.S. House votes to pass Child Tax Credit, which would lift 16M kids out of poverty
5 Five Observations: Big scoring night for Beekman, hot shooting from Groves

Latest News

tony bennett uva
Basketball, Sports

Scott German: What a difference a month (and a day) made for Virginia

Scott German
uva reece beekman virginia tech
Basketball, Sports

Five Observations: Big scoring night for Beekman, hot shooting from Groves

Chris Graham

The first observation, starting hot here, is, Reece Beekman, who had 21 points, tying a career-high, on a night where there was a lot to be happy about, a lot that makes you go, hmmm.

Virginia Beach pier and oceanfront
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Recovery effort for vehicle, remains in Virginia Beach pier accident hampered by weather

Crystal Graham

The identity of the person who drove off the 14th Street pier in Virginia remains a mystery as the recovery continues to be hampered by bad weather.

child playroom toy in foreground
Cops & Courts, Local

Stuarts Draft woman arrested for 2022 incident where infant died in her unlicensed childcare facility

Crystal Graham
missing
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Missing person alert: Authorities looking for Alleghany County man last seen on Jan. 25

Chris Graham
congress
Politics, US & World

U.S. House votes to pass Child Tax Credit, which would lift 16M kids out of poverty

Chris Graham
vmi
Basketball, Sports

VMI nearly comes all the way back from 19 down, but UNCG holds on for 85-79 win

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status