Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home George Mason locks down on defense, defeats La Salle, 77-62, to improve to 12-2
Basketball, Sports

George Mason locks down on defense, defeats La Salle, 77-62, to improve to 12-2

Chris Graham
Published date:
george mason
(© Postmodern Studio
– stock.adobe.com)

George Mason held La Salle to to 19 second half points in a 77-62 win over the Explorers Wednesday night in Philly.

La Salle (9-5, 0-1 A-10) hit 8-of-15 3-pointers (53.3 percent) and led by six (43-37) at the break. But the Patriots held the Explorers scoreless for more than seven minutes in the second stanza and used a lengthy 31-6 run over a 15-minute stretch to extend their lead to as many as 18 (76-58) late in the contest.

The win improves Mason to 12-2 for the first time since the 1983-1984 season.

“We didn’t have the toughness we needed in the first 20 minutes,” Mason coach Tony Skinn said. “Our guys talked at halftime and over those first few second half possessions, they really set the tone. Once they smelled it, they just got better possession after possession. From a defensive effort, those first few minutes really fueled us and gave us the cushion we needed to win the game.”

Sophomore guard Keyshawn Hall was spectacular in his A-10 debut while tallying his league-leading eighth double-double of the season. The Cleveland, Ohio, product poured in 27 points on 10-of-17 shooting, grabbed 13 rebounds and dished out three assists in a full 40 minutes of work.

Virginia Tech transfer Darius Maddox added 15 points on an efficient 6-of-10 shooting effort while grabbing a season-best seven rebounds. He also made 3-of-4 3-point attempts.

Graduate forward Amari Kelly added 12 points, six rebounds and three assists, while junior guard Jared Billups chipped in seven points and eight rebounds.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 The big one? Forecast for up to a foot of snow possible in some parts of Virginia
2 Insulin manufacturers cap monthly cost of insulin at $35 per month
3 Bennett to his struggling Virginia team: ‘Stay together, don’t hang your head’
4 What Virginia Basketball fans need to know about the Louisville Cardinals
5 Augusta County: Did Butch Wells pressure Steven Morelli to resign his BOS seat?

Latest News

uva ryan dunn block
Basketball, Sports

Scott German: Virginia, with some home cookin’, gets healthy in W over Louisville

Scott German
uva tony bennett louisville
Basketball, Sports

Tony Bennett on young team: ‘Hopefully will produce a good harvest, whenever that is’

Chris Graham

Tony Bennett, talking with reporters after Virginia’s 77-53 win over Louisville on Wednesday night, conceded to trying to refuel the plane while it’s still in the air, which is a feat of engineering.

longwood
Basketball, Sports

Longwood battles, ultimately falls in OT at Winthrop, 68-60

Chris Graham

Longwood got 16 points and 13 rebounds from Michael Christmas, but the Lancers fell at Winthrop, 68-60, in OT on Wednesday.

arrest handcuffs jail prison sentence
Cops & Courts, Local

Albemarle County man faces abduction, firearms charges in Wednesday incident

Chris Graham
uva isaac mckneely louisville
Basketball, Sports

Virginia rebounds from loss at Notre Dame, waxes Louisville, 77-53

Chris Graham
social media
Politics, U.S. & World

Sen. Warner encourages voluntary communication of social media companies with government

Rebecca Barnabi
lab with researcher and test tubes
Health, U.S. & World

Michael J. Fox Foundation awards $2M to Swedish company to develop first treatment

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status