George Mason defeats St. Bonaventure, 69-60, to improve to 3-3 in A-10

George Mason took advantage of a key second half run with an outstanding defensive finish during a 69-60 victory over St. Bonaventure Saturday inside EagleBank Arena.

The Patriots (14-5, 3-3 A-10) led by as many as 12 in the first half, but found themselves trailing 52-47 with 8:40 to play in the game after an 18-3 run by the Bonnies (11-6, 2-3 A-10) pushed the visitors ahead.

But at that point, Mason dug in defensively and used an 11-0 run to go up 58-52 with 4:12 remaining.

From there, the Bonnies could not get closer than five, as the Patriots got the key stops needed down the stretch to secure the win.

In all, the Patriots held St. Bonaventure to just three made field goals over the final 11:51.

The victory over the Bonnies, who entered the game ranked No. 73 in the NET, represents Mason’s top metric win of the season to date.

“I’m happy for our guys,” Mason coach Tony Skinn said. “St. Bonaventure did a great job in the portal to get some outstanding players. They’re veterans with experience. We showed a lot of grit tonight. There was a point in that game where it could’ve gone in either direction. I’m really happy with this group to gut out a win against a really good team.”

The Patriots held the Bonnies to a season-low 35.6 percent (21-of-59) from the floor and just 28 percent (7-of-25) from three-pt range.

After making 3-of-14 (21.4 percent) triples in the first half, Mason converted 4-of-7 (57.1 percent) in the second and made 10-of-20 attempts overall in the frame to push ahead when needed.

Sophomore Keyshawn Hall tallied 13 points and eight rebounds for the Patriots, while graduate forward Amari Kelly added 13 points and seven rebounds.

Virginia Tech transfer Darius Maddox hit two crucial three-pointers late and finished with 10 points, while freshman point guard Baraka Okojie made two key steals down the stretch and finished with eight points and a game-high four assists.

The victory improves the Patriots to 10-1 at home on the season.