Garrett Stallings solid again for Norfolk Tides in 3-2 win over Memphis on Wednesday

The Norfolk Tides (85-54) defeated the Memphis Redbirds (66-74), 3-2, on Wednesday night at Harbor Park.

The first run crossed for Norfolk, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, in the bottom of the first. With runners on first and second, Coby Mayo hit a ground ball to the shortstop which had potential for a 6-4-3 double play.

After Memphis, the Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, completed the 6-4 fielder’s choice, the second baseman threw the ball wide to allow the runner from second to score and made it a 1-0 game.

Memphis immediately responded with a run in the top half of the second. With no one on and two outs, Matt Koperniak launched a solo home run over the party deck and right field to make it a 1-1 game. That was the only run Tides starter Austin Voth allowed. He lasted 2.0 innings, allowing two hits, including the solo home run, with no walks and two strikeouts.

The Tides were able to get that run back immediate in the third when Colton Cowser blasted a solo home run himself to take the lead. They would score again in the seventh, where Josh Lester knocked an RBI single to put the Tides up, 3-1.

The Redbirds couldn’t score thanks to another stellar outing by Garrett Stallings, who served as the follower to Voth. He entered in the third inning and would finish the game from there. He only allowed one run, which was a solo blast by Juan Yepez in the ninth inning. But that would be all, as Stalling finished with 7.0 innings pitched. He gave up three hits, including the solo home run, and walked one while striking out six on the way to his seventh victory of the season.

It will be a quick turnaround for both teams, with first pitch tomorrow at 12:05 p.m. . Scheduled to take the hill for the Tides is LHP Bruce Zimmermann (4-6, 3.49) while RHP Adam Kloffenstein (2-0, 2.17) will toe the rubber for the Redbirds.