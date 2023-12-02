Countries
Local, Police

Couple wanted in Harrisonburg armed robbery arrested in Tennessee

Chris Graham
Published date:

hburg lowes armed robbery 113023The two suspects wanted in an armed robbery in Harrisonburg from Thursday were taken into custody in Tennessee.

According to Harrisonburg Police, Miguel Angel Rincon-Gonzalez and Yoliuska Andreis Rada Hernandez, both 23, and both believed to be from New York City, who were wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department on multiple felony charges related to the robbery, were arrested on Friday.

According to a report from the HPD, the couple had broken down along the highway in the 1998 Mazda Millenia that they had stolen from an unnamed Harrisonburg man who had met them in the parking lot at Lowe’s regarding a potential sale of the vehicle.

After a test drive, the male subject pulled out a firearm and demanded the victim leave the vehicle. The victim then fled on foot and called police.

The offenders left the scene in the stolen car – a black 1998 Mazda Millenia with no license plate. The offenders are believed to have traveled west on East Market Street and then on Interstate 81 southbound.

Harrisonburg Police obtained and executed a search warrant on personal items that the offenders left at the scene. They were able to identify Rincon-Gonzalez and Hernandez from the items they’d left behind.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol contacted HPD around 8 p.m. last evening and advised that Rincon-Gonzalez and Hernandez had been detained along the highway.

They were then transported to the Green County Jail in Tennessee where they will be held awaiting extradition.

The Harrisonburg Police Department requests that anyone with additional information regarding this incident contact the Major Crimes Unit by calling (540) 437-2650.

