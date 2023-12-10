Countries
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Arlington County: Police searching for four suspects in shooting into vehicle

Chris Graham
Published date:
(© Артем Константинов – stock.adobe.com)

Arlington County Police are looking for four Black male suspects in a shooting into a vehicle that sent a woman to a hospital.

The shooting was reported at 1:03 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of South Kemper Road and South Oxford Street. According to a news release from Arlington County Police, the female victim was a passenger in a vehicle traveling on South Oxford Street when four suspects approached on foot and discharged firearms, striking the victim and the vehicle.

Following the shooting, the driver of the victim vehicle continued to the 4000 block of South Four Mile Run Drive, where officers located them and began rendering aid to the victim.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The suspects subsequently fled the area in a silver SUV. The suspects are described as four Black males with skinny builds wearing dark clothing and facial coverings.

This remains an active criminal investigation. Anyone with information or home surveillance that may assist with the investigation is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s Homicide/Robbery Unit at 703-228-4180 or [email protected].

Information may also be reported anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). For additional community resources and contact information, visit our website.

