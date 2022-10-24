Halloween Happenings: Your guide for Halloween 2022 local events

Halloween is being celebrated in the region with haunted houses, hayrides, pumpkin picking and lots of events involving spooks, mazes, candy, crafts and fun for all ages.

For All Ages

Friday, Oct. 28

Blue Ridge Tunnel After Dark event presented by Nelson County Parks and Recreation and Blue Mountain Brewery, tickets required, 6 p.m. Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1114425582481801

“Night of the Living Dead” (1968) screening, 1 p.m., Court Square Theater, Harrisonburg. Info: www.courtsquaretheater.org

Fear Forest in Harrisonburg, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., full immersion Halloween experience with three haunted attractions, hay wagon, souvenirs, actor photo ops, bonfire and more. Info: https://www.fearforest.net/

Saturday, Oct. 29

Halloween Movie at the Waynesboro Public Library, 11 a.m. Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/458419959439014

A-maze-ing Halloween Harvest Fest, 5-10 p.m., Blue Ridge Mountain Maze, costume party, live music with Chamomile and Whiskey, 5-acre corn maze in the dark, campfires, smores, games and more. Located at 165 Old Ridge Road in Lovingston. Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/474447764699244/

Halloween cult classic movie screening at the Augusta County Library, 6-8 p.m. Info: www.AugustaCountyLibrary.org,

Halloween Skate at Funkys Skate Center in Harrisonburg, costume contest, free admission for those in full costume, candy, prizes and more. Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/832204044578721/

Fear Forest in Harrisonburg, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., full immersion Halloween experience with three haunted attractions, hay wagon, souvenirs, actor photo ops, bonfire and more. Info: https://www.fearforest.net/

Madame Redrum’s Nine Gates of Doom Haunted House in Waynesboro, for ages 13+, 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Tickets required. Located at 717 Rockfish Road. Info: http://madameredrums.com/

Sunday, Oct. 30

The Frontier Culture Museum in Staunton hosts Oktoberfest, 9 a.m. to 7 p.mm. Features Musikanten German Band, dancing, exhibits, raffles and more. Tickets required. Info: https://www.frontiermuseum.org/

Double feature showing “Night of the Living Dead” (1968) and “Bucket of Blood” (1959), 4 p.m., Court Square Theater, Harrisonburg. Info: www.courtsquaretheater.org

The Wayne Theatre hosts an Escape Room, 5-8 p.m. Six participants per session. It was a crisp October evening in Waynesboro and everything was calm… until it wasn’t. A scream of horror rings out through the Wayne Theatre as the staff rushes to the box office. There on the floor is Jim, the theatre’s handyman. Reserve your spot online at https://www.waynetheatre.org/event/hallowayne

Double feature showing of “House on Haunted Hill” (1959) and “Dementia 13” (1963) at Court Square Theater in Harrisonburg, 7 p.m. Info: www.courtsquaretheater.org

Haunted Depot Spirit Box Tour, presented by Black Raven Paranormal, 7:30 p.m. Info: https://visitstaunton.com/staunton-ghost-tours/

The Wayne Theatre hosts an Improv show, Hallowayne edition, at 8 p.m. The Studio Wayne Improvisators performance show features teen improvisators who will be making things up on the spot – based on your suggestions! Get tickets online at https://www.waynetheatre.org/event/hallowayne

Monday, Oct. 31

Fear Forest in Harrisonburg, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., full immersion Halloween experience with three haunted attractions, hay wagon, souvenirs, actor photo ops, bonfire and more. Info: https://www.fearforest.net/

For Kids

Friday, Oct. 28

Trick or Treat at Waynesboro Public Library, 3-5 p.m. No registration required.

Downtown Waynesboro Trick or Treat, 3:30 to 6 p.m. Costume contest at 4:50 p.m. free. Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1138952386997878

Saturday, Oct. 29

Staunton Church of the Brethren Trunk or Treat, 2-4 p.m., 1615 North Coalter St., Staunton. Crafts, candy and fun.

Charlottesville Downtown Halloween Festival, 2-4:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion. Info: https://www.charlottesville.gov/Calendar.aspx?EID=2021

First Baptist Waynesboro Trunk or Treat, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Costumes, games, activities, food and treats. Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/819133776190370/

Drive-Thru Trick or Treat, Henry Funeral Home Parking Lot, 1030 West Beverley St., Staunton, 6-8 p.m. Wear your costumes and drive through the parking lot for a bag of goodies. Staff will be in costumes and there will be Halloween decorations, blow-ups, fog machines, music and lots of fun. Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1109198543029967/

Monday, Oct. 31

Spooky-Hoods safe and fun trick-or-treating through the neighborhoods of Waynesboro, 6-9 p.m. Spookiest house wins a prize. Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/3364793347077093/

For Adults

Friday, Oct. 28

Haunted Cave at Grand Caverns, advance tickets recommended, 5-10 p.m. Strobe lights, dim lighting, fog machines and more. Self-guided tour. Not recommended for children. $20 per person. Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/652076216145636/652076226145635/

Waynesboro YMCA Halloween Ball fundraiser, costumes encouraged, Orchard Creek, $100 per person. Tickets required. Info: www.waynesboroymca.com

DJ Groovematic’s Halloween Dance Party at Bottles in Waynesboro, 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. DJ starts at 9:30 p.m. Come check out crazy decorations in your favorite costume and dance the night away to DJ Groovematic. Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1165551987377734

Saturday, Oct. 29

Memento Mori Halloween Dance Party at Swannanoa Palace, The Dooley Mansion, music, special guest DJs, 3 p.m. Tickets required. $30-$80. Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/494040565966078/

Mini Staunton Jams Halloween Show with Dragon Wagon, 4-6 p.m., Redbeard Brewing Company, Staunton. Costume contest with prizes. Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/860180611804659/

The Monster Mash: DJ Adonis Halloween Dance and Costume Party, Stable Craft Brewing, 4 p.m. DJ starts at 6:30 p.m. Costume contest. Prizes all night long. Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/792615485387946/

Halloween Party at Plaza Antigua, cash prizes for best costumes, Waynesboro, 6 p.m. Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/447070037518220/

Halloween Costume Party with prizes, DJ Taylor and dancing at Hotel Madison Ballroom, 7-10 p.m., Harrisonburg. Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1822506991424273/

Spookerbowl Halloween Party at Basic City in Waynesboro, 7 p.m., costume contest, Wahookies, Soul Cry & Monkey Wine, prizes. Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/844998793519404/

Hallowine Party at Bluestone Vineyard in Bridgewater, 7 p.m., live music, dancing, food trucks and more. Costume contest. $10 fee. Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1517541738697212/

Hocus Pocus Halloween Bash with Ginger Minj at Court Square Theater in Harrisonburg, 7:30 p.m. Ginger Minj, star of “Hocus Pocus 2,” brings her Spooktacular musical talents to Court Square Theater along with Gidget Galore and Mr/ Ms Adrian in a live tribute to the original and the new sequel in this all original, musical spectacular. Info: www.courtsquaretheater.org

Halloween BYOB Costume Party, Woodmen of the World Life Insurance in Waynesboro. 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Fee. Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/4000779040146362/

Halloween Party with Vinyl Nation at the Staunton Moose, 8 p.m. Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/287194260168370/

