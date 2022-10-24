Charlottesville: Great Pumpkin Smash planned at McIntire Recycling Center

Rivanna Solid Waste Authority will host their 5th annual Great Pumpkin Smash composting event at McIntire Recycling Center Nov. 5-12 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Participants may go green and compost their pumpkin at 611 McIntire Road in Charlottesville.

Participants will be able to “smash” their pumpkins by dropping them into a large composting container. The recycling container will be accessible through self-service. Pumpkin composting is free of charge and open to City of Charlottesville and Albemarle County residents.

Rivanna Solid Waste Authority is dedicated to protecting and improving the environment by providing recycling, composting, refuse and waste disposal services. RSWA assists thousands of city and county residents each year with their recycling, solid waste and household hazardous waste disposal.

For more information, visit www.rivanna.org