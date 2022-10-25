Menu
virginia organizing to host day of the dead celebration in harrisonburg
Culture

Virginia Organizing to host Day of the Dead celebration in Harrisonburg

Crystal Graham
Last updated:
day of the dead skull
(© ottaviocamb – stock.adobe.com)

The Harrisonburg/Rockingham County chapter of Virginia Organizing will host a Day of the Dead celebration and fundraiser for Our Community Place on Saturday, Oct. 29 from noon to 5 p.m.

The Dia De Los Muertos celebration will be held in the parking lot of Our Community Place and will include live music, food trucks and local artists selling their creations.

The event is free and open to the public.

Our Community Place is located at 17 East Johnson St. in Harrisonburg.

Virginia Organizing is a non-partisan statewide grassroots organization that brings people together to create a more just Virginia.

For more information, visit https://virginia-organizing.org/

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

