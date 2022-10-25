virginia organizing to host day of the dead celebration in harrisonburg

The Harrisonburg/Rockingham County chapter of Virginia Organizing will host a Day of the Dead celebration and fundraiser for Our Community Place on Saturday, Oct. 29 from noon to 5 p.m.

The Dia De Los Muertos celebration will be held in the parking lot of Our Community Place and will include live music, food trucks and local artists selling their creations.

The event is free and open to the public.

Our Community Place is located at 17 East Johnson St. in Harrisonburg.

Virginia Organizing is a non-partisan statewide grassroots organization that brings people together to create a more just Virginia.

For more information, visit https://virginia-organizing.org/