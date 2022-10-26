Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
trick or treat event returns to downtown waynesboro friday
Culture

Trick-or-treat event returns to downtown Waynesboro Friday

Crystal Graham
Last updated:
halloween trick or treaters
(© AnnaStills – stock.adobe.com)

Trick or treating in downtown Waynesboro is back after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

As a result, streets in downtown will be closed Friday afternoon for the event.

The following streets will be closed from 2:30-6 p.m. according to an alert sent by the city:

  • West Main Street & Maple Avenue
  • West Main Street & Church Street
  • West Main Street & Federal Street
  • West Main Street & Arch Ave

The trick or treating at downtown merchants is scheduled to take place from 3:30 to 6 p.m.

Start times for the costume contest are as follows:

  • Family: 4:50 p.m.
  • Infant- 2 years: 5 p.m.
  • 3-5 years: 5:10 p.m.
  • Grades K-1: 5:20 p.m.
  • Grades 2-3: 5:30 p.m.
  • Grades 4-5: 5:40 p.m.

There is no charge for the event.

The event is presented by the Kiwanis Club of Waynesboro and downtown merchants.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1138952386997878

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

child vaccine

Early start and increase in respiratory illnesses in Virginia creates concern with children
Rebecca Barnabi

Instagram dominates Influencer Marketing in the United States with a 45% share
vyom

Instagram has cemented its position as the favorite social platform for influencers, especially in the United States. According to the numbers presented by AugustaFreePress.com, 45% of the entire spend on influencer marketing in the United States will go to Instagram-based...

President Biden makes nearly $23 million investment in Virginia union jobs and economic development
Rebecca Barnabi

The Biden-Harris Administration announced Wednesday a $22.79 million investment to create good-paying union jobs and create economic opportunity by reclaiming abandoned land mines in Virginia.

Zach Trogdon DRPT

DRPT welcomes Zach Trogdon as its next Chief of Public Transportation
Crystal Graham
Kiptopeke State Park Conservation Educator Award

Eastern Shore: Kiptopeke State Park honored with Conservation Educator Award
Crystal Graham
Drug Take Back Day

Prescription Drug Take Back Day planned in Albemarle County, Waynesboro
Crystal Graham

Eight Valley community organizations receive SVEC grant funding
Rebecca Barnabi