Trick-or-treat event returns to downtown Waynesboro Friday
Trick or treating in downtown Waynesboro is back after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
As a result, streets in downtown will be closed Friday afternoon for the event.
The following streets will be closed from 2:30-6 p.m. according to an alert sent by the city:
- West Main Street & Maple Avenue
- West Main Street & Church Street
- West Main Street & Federal Street
- West Main Street & Arch Ave
The trick or treating at downtown merchants is scheduled to take place from 3:30 to 6 p.m.
Start times for the costume contest are as follows:
- Family: 4:50 p.m.
- Infant- 2 years: 5 p.m.
- 3-5 years: 5:10 p.m.
- Grades K-1: 5:20 p.m.
- Grades 2-3: 5:30 p.m.
- Grades 4-5: 5:40 p.m.
There is no charge for the event.
The event is presented by the Kiwanis Club of Waynesboro and downtown merchants.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1138952386997878