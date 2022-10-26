trick or treat event returns to downtown waynesboro friday

Trick or treating in downtown Waynesboro is back after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

As a result, streets in downtown will be closed Friday afternoon for the event.

The following streets will be closed from 2:30-6 p.m. according to an alert sent by the city:

West Main Street & Maple Avenue

West Main Street & Church Street

West Main Street & Federal Street

West Main Street & Arch Ave

The trick or treating at downtown merchants is scheduled to take place from 3:30 to 6 p.m.

Start times for the costume contest are as follows:

Family: 4:50 p.m.

Infant- 2 years: 5 p.m.

3-5 years: 5:10 p.m.

Grades K-1: 5:20 p.m.

Grades 2-3: 5:30 p.m.

Grades 4-5: 5:40 p.m.

There is no charge for the event.

The event is presented by the Kiwanis Club of Waynesboro and downtown merchants.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1138952386997878