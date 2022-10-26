Albemarle County: Learn safety, earn a treat at Crozet Park Thursday

The Albemarle County Police Department is hosting a Trunk or Treat event on Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at Claudius Crozet Park.

ACPD is asking kids to come out in their best costume to meet members of the K9, bike and traffic teams and friends from the Albemarle County Fire Rescue and other local partners.

The evening is designed to spread awareness about pedestrian safety, highlight local organizations and spread a little spooky cheer.

Passports will be handed out to participants to guide them through the various decorated trunks where they will learn a safety tip and earn a treat.

Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/849021576119147/