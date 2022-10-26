Menu
albemarle county learn safety earn a treat at crozet park thursday
Culture

Albemarle County: Learn safety, earn a treat at Crozet Park Thursday

Crystal Graham
Last updated:
halloween trick or treaters
(© AnnaStills – stock.adobe.com)

The Albemarle County Police Department is hosting a Trunk or Treat event on Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at Claudius Crozet Park.

ACPD is asking kids to come out in their best costume to meet members of the K9, bike and traffic teams and friends from the Albemarle County Fire Rescue and other local partners.

The evening is designed to spread awareness about pedestrian safety, highlight local organizations and spread a little spooky cheer.

Passports will be handed out to participants to guide them through the various decorated trunks where they will learn a safety tip and earn a treat.

Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/849021576119147/

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

