Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
wayne theatre adds saturday matinee for dial m for murder performance
Culture

Wayne Theatre adds Saturday matinee for ‘Dial M for Murder’ performance

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

Wayne TheatreThe Wayne Theatre has added a Saturday matinee at 2 p.m. on Saturday for the otherwise sold out production of “Dial M for Murder.”

About the show: Tony Wendice has married his wife, Margot, for her money and now plans to murder her for the same reason. He arranges the perfect murder. He blackmails a scoundrel he used to know into strangling her for a fee of one thousand pounds.

The performance will be held in the Custin Cabaret.

Tickets are $15 for students or $25 for adults.

Info: https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/3643437/dial-m-for-murder-waynesboro-wayne-theatre

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

police holster scene crime officer

Analysis: Virginia has sixth lowest rate of violent crime in U.S.
Rebecca Barnabi

Warner responds to attempted sabotage by CCP of U.S.’s Huawei investigation
Rebecca Barnabi

The U.S. Department of Justice unsealed charges against CCP intelligence officers who attempted to sabotage an investigation into Huawei.

halloween trick or treaters

Albemarle County: Learn safety, earn a treat at Crozet Park Thursday
Crystal Graham

The Albemarle County Police Department is hosting a Trunk or Treat event on Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at Claudius Crozet Park.

virginia tech brent pry

Virginia Tech Football: Hokies feel like they ‘got better’ during their bye week
Chris Graham
odu jmu royal rivalry
,

TowneBank Royal Rivalry Challenge pits ODU, JMU in annual athletics competition
Chris Graham
buchanan county

Feds approve SBA declaration to assist with Buchanan County flood recovery
Chris Graham
authoritarian

Dictatorship in disguise: Authoritarian monsters wreak havoc on our freedoms
Commentary