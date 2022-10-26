Wayne Theatre adds Saturday matinee for ‘Dial M for Murder’ performance

The Wayne Theatre has added a Saturday matinee at 2 p.m. on Saturday for the otherwise sold out production of “Dial M for Murder.”

About the show: Tony Wendice has married his wife, Margot, for her money and now plans to murder her for the same reason. He arranges the perfect murder. He blackmails a scoundrel he used to know into strangling her for a fee of one thousand pounds.

The performance will be held in the Custin Cabaret.

Tickets are $15 for students or $25 for adults.

Info: https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/3643437/dial-m-for-murder-waynesboro-wayne-theatre