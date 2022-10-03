Menu
Culture

Sweet Halloween: Survey reveals America’s most and least popular candies for trick-or-treating

Rebecca Barnabi
Halloween
Photo Credit: famveldman

The National Retail Federation estimates shoppers will spend $3.1 billion on Halloween candy this year.

This despite consumer confidence being down 18 percent because of high inflation and uncertainty with interest rates.

According to candystore.com, 172 million Americans celebrate Halloween, and 95 percent will purchase candy. Most of that Halloween shopping is done in the first two weeks of October. More than 50 percent of parents stash some candy for later in the year.

In this year’s most popular Halloween candy survey by candystore.com, M&Ms surpassed Skittles for the no. 2 overall slot. Hot Tamales beat Starburst for no. 4, and candy corn dropped in popularity. Also among America’s favorite Halloween candies: Reese’s Cups, Sour Patch Kids, Hershey’s Kisses, Snickers, Tootsie Pops and candy corn.

Candystore.com also surveyed 15,000 to determine the worst Halloween candy for 2022. Circus peanuts reclaimed the no. 1 spot for worst candy, while candy corn fell to no. 2. Peanut butter kisses came in at no. 3, followed by Necco wafers, wax Cola bottles, Smarties, Mary Janes, Tootsie Rolls, licorice and at no. 10: Good & Plenty.

 

 

 

 

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

