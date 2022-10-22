augusta county library to show cult classic halloween film

Want to celebrate the spooky season with a cult classic Halloween movie?

The Augusta County Library has obtained a license to show movies at the library and will be showing a Halloween cult classic film at our Fishersville location on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.

While the library’s license does not allow public advertisement of the film’s title, they can say the movie has an R rating and follows the experiences of two main characters: Brad and Janet.

To learn more about this showing, please visit their website at www.AugustaCountyLibrary.org, email them at [email protected], or give them a call at (540) 885-3961 or (540) 949-5965.

The Augusta County Library is located at 1759 Jefferson Hwy, in Fishersville.