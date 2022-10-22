Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
augusta county library to show cult classic halloween film
Culture

Augusta County Library to show cult classic Halloween film

Crystal Graham
Last updated:
halloween movie
(© esthermm – stock.adobe.com)

Want to celebrate the spooky season with a cult classic Halloween movie?

The Augusta County Library has obtained a license to show movies at the library and will be showing a Halloween cult classic film at our Fishersville location on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.

While the library’s license does not allow public advertisement of the film’s title, they can say the movie has an R rating and follows the experiences of two main characters: Brad and Janet.

To learn more about this showing, please visit their website at www.AugustaCountyLibrary.org, email them at [email protected], or give them a call at (540) 885-3961 or (540) 949-5965.

The Augusta County Library is located at 1759 Jefferson Hwy, in Fishersville.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

fitness workout

New state program encourages school personnel to get fit, set good example for students
Crystal Graham
Charlottesville

Charlottesville: Free mulch available now from local trees
Crystal Graham

In honor of America Recycles Day, celebrated on Nov. 15, the Rivanna Solid Waste Authority is offering free mulch to customers.

Arts Council of the Valley

ACV Artist Member Exhibition opens Nov. 4 at Smith House Galleries
Crystal Graham

Arts Council of the Valley will open its 7th annual Artist Member Exhibition at Smith House Galleries with a Nov. 4 reception during First Fridays of the Valley.

football
,

ESPN writer grades first-year CFB coaches: The report cards for Tech’s Pry, UVA’s Elliott
Chris Graham
Shenandoah National Park

Shenandoah National Park launches two channels for text alerts 
Crystal Graham
nba

‘Hoos in the NBA: Busy Friday night for UVA alums in the Association
Chris Graham
Bitcoin trading

Bitcoin is Added to Guinness World Record – Here’s Why!
Bitcoin Billy