Staunton: When you observe Halloween is up to you, your neighbors

The City of Staunton wishes everyone a safe Halloween. However, according to a news release, the city reminds residents that it has no official role in determining, enforcing or coordinating Halloween observances.

Halloween falls on a Monday this year.

If you have questions about when people will be trick-or-treating in your neighborhood, the city recommends talking to your neighbors.

Many area churches and neighborhoods also host their own Halloween activities.

The city also reminds residents that the parks and recreation department is hosting a Pumpkin Float at Lake Tams from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. The event will feature floating pumpkins, a costume contest, luminaries and family activities. There will be a drop-off tent at the event for participants to bring their under-8lbs carved pumpkin(s) for floating. To reserve a $2 pumpkin raft, call the parks and recreation office at (540) 332-3945 or register online. Pumpkins will not be returned following the event; they will be composted.

Staunton Downtown Development Association recently announced fall happenings in Downtown Staunton. Check out their site for more information.

For simple steps on how to have a safe Halloween, visit the National Safety Council’s website.

For food food safety tips, the city recommends visiting the FDA online.