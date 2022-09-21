Menu
annual downtown halloween festival returns to ting pavilion on oct 29
Culture

Annual Downtown Halloween Festival returns to Ting Pavilion on Oct. 29

Crystal Graham
Last updated:
halloween trick or treaters
(© AnnaStills – stock.adobe.com)

Charlottesville Parks & Recreation’s annual Downtown Halloween Festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 29, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Ting Pavilion.

This family-friendly event features performances by Brushwood’s School of Dance, AirRaid Juggling, the magic of Brian Bence, a costume contest, inflatables, pumpkin bowling, DJ, make & take crafts, games and more.

The event concludes with trick-or-treating on the downtown mall at participating stores. This event is free and open to the public.

Event schedule

2:00 p.m. – Event begins/registration for costume contest opens
2:15 p.m. – Costume contest: Individuals Ages 1-6
2:30 p.m. – Brushwood’s School of Dance performance
3:00 p.m. – Costume contest: Individuals Ages 7-12
3:15 p.m. – Costume contest: Groups
3:30 p.m. – AirRaid Jugglers performance
4:30 p.m. – Trick-or-treating begins at the Downtown Mall

This year’s event is presented by Charlottesville Parks & Recreation in conjunction with Bama Works, Wegmans, Public Lands and the Downtown Business Association of Charlottesville.

For more information, call (434) 970-3243 or click here.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

