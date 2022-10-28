Menu
shenandoah valley airport to celebrate first flight to charlotte with contour airlines
News

Shenandoah Valley Airport to celebrate first flight to Charlotte with Contour Airlines

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

Shenandoah Valley AirportThe Shenandoah Valley Airport will hold an Inaugural Flight Celebration and Ribbon Cutting for the first Contour Airlines flight departing the airport for Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 7 a.m.

Speakers will include Matt Chaifetz, Contour Airlines CEO; Maggie Ragon, Shenandoah Valley Airport Commissioner; and Dr. Nick Swartz, Interim Dean, JMU School of Professional & Continuing Education/Air Service Task Force Chair.

Shenandoah Valley Airport is located at 77 Aviation Circle in Weyers Cave.

The original announcement

The announcement regarding Contour Airlines was made Sept. 21.

To celebrate the launch of the new flights, Contour Airlines announced a special introductory fare of $49 each way to Charlotte for tickets purchased by Oct. 31. Some conditions apply.

Contour Airlines will be operating a 30-seat Embraer ERJ-135 jet aircraft between the two cities featuring all leather seating with expanded legroom, complimentary snacks and beverages and a free checked bag included on all flights to Charlotte.

The new carrier has an interline agreement with American Airlines, enabling Valley travelers to purchase combined tickets on both airlines under a single itinerary. Baggage will also be transferred seamlessly between flights, according to a news release.

American Airlines and their partners operate approximately 700 flights daily at the Charlotte hub.

Contour replaced SkyWest Airlines who filed to terminate service to 29 communities, including SHD, across the country due to a severe pilot shortage. SkyWest will continue flights from SHD to Chicago O’Hare and Washington Dulles until Oct. 31.

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

