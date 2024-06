An 18-year-old female from Crimora is missing, and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating her.

Alyssa Brooke Via was last seen by her family on June 11. She was reported missing last night.

Via is a white female who is 5’4” and 210 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Her whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone with information on Via is asked to contact the ACSO at (540) 245-5333.