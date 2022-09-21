Shenandoah Valley Airport announces new carrier, flights to Charlotte

Shenandoah Valley Airport announced a new partnership today with Contour Airlines offering daily flights to Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The service is scheduled to begin on Nov. 1.

To celebrate the launch of the new flights, Contour Airlines is offering a special introductory fare of $49 each way to Charlotte for tickets purchased by Oct. 31. Some conditions apply.

Contour Airlines will operate a 30-seat Embraer ERJ-135 jet aircraft between the two cities featuring all leather seating with expanded legroom, complimentary snacks and beverages and a free checked bag included on all flights to Charlotte.

The new carrier has an interline agreement with American Airlines, enabling Valley travelers to purchase combined tickets on both airlines under a single itinerary. Baggage will also be transferred seamlessly between flights, according to a news release.

American Airlines and their interline partners operate approximately 700 flights daily at the Charlotte hub.

“Passenger traffic at SHD has grown exponentially in recent years, surpassing even some pre-pandemic levels. We are confident Contour Airlines is well-positioned to continue building on this momentum,” said Heather Ream, SHD director of marketing and communications. “I especially look forward to the new destinations our passengers will be able access with a single connection in Charlotte.”

Tickets are available for purchase now on Contour’s website at contourairlines.com, by calling the Contour call center at (888) 332-6686, and through local and online travel agencies. Travelers may also book seamless connections through Contour’s interline partner, American Airlines, at aa.com.

“Contour is excited to bring reliable jet service to Shenandoah Valley Airport, where travelers will appreciate low fares and worldwide connectivity through our relationship with American Airlines,” said Matt Chaifetz, CEO of Contour Airlines. “We thank the Valley community and the U.S. Department of Transportation for selecting Contour, and we look forward to being the air carrier of choice in this market for many years to come.”

Contour will replace SkyWest Airlines who filed to terminate service to 29 communities, including SHD, across the country due to a severe pilot shortage earlier this year. SkyWest will continue flights from SHD to Chicago O’Hare and Washington Dulles until Oct. 31. Any travelers with tickets purchased beyond this date can contact United customer service at (800) UNITED-1 to alter travel arrangements or request a refund.