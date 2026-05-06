Home Gas prices surge past $4.50-a-gallon mark: Getting tired of winning yet?
Politics, U.S. & World

Gas prices surge past $4.50-a-gallon mark: Getting tired of winning yet?

Chris Graham
Published date:
fueling up at gas station
Photo: © MargJohnsonVA/stock.adobe.com

Gas prices are continuing to surge, with the national average at $4.54 a gallon at this writing on Wednesday morning, according to data from GasBuddy.

This is up 12 cents a gallon since just this past Sunday, 24 cents a gallon over a week ago Wednesday, and $1.60 a gallon since the start of whatever we’re doing in Iran in February.

Diesel is going for $5.66 a gallon, up $1.92 a gallon since the start of whatever we’re doing in Iran.

That’s, obviously, a lot – you’re paying more for groceries and at the retail counter because of the spike in diesel, you’re paying more to get to work and run errands.

If you’re thinking of a summer vacation, good luck – the fill-up to get to the beach is in the range of $30 more expensive, and if you need to fill up to get back home, double that.

Those who were thinking about flying somewhere are seeing increases in ticket prices in the range of 25 percent, so, an extra couple hundred bucks per ticket per person.

All because of a war that was 1 million percent unnecessary.

I’m reminded of the yard sign that one of my Trump-lovin’ neighbors had up during the 2024 presidential campaign – with the message: Trump lower prices, Harris higher prices.

So. Much. Winning.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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