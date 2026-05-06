Staunton: Local music all-stars putting on benefit concert for ACLU

A group of local musicians are hosting a fundraiser to support ACLU efforts to aid Virginia immigrants in the crosshairs of the Trump administration culture war.

The Tuesday, May 26, concert at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Staunton will feature an all-star lineup of local favorites.

Donations will be accepted at the door through a QR code.

Suggested donation is $20.

Lineup

Molly Rose Murphy and Friends . Molly Rose is a music teacher and the owner of Queen City Music Studios in Staunton and the vocalist of The Judy Chops .

. is a music teacher and the owner of in Staunton and the vocalist of . Nathan Moore is a storytelling songwriter and rock band frontman .

is a storytelling songwriter and rock band frontman . Mojo Parker is a solo singer of acoustic blues and folk music and leader of The Mojo Parker Express , a concoction of funk, rock n roll, soul and Latin flavors.

is a solo singer of acoustic blues and folk music and leader of , a concoction of funk, rock n roll, soul and Latin flavors. John Whitfield, a guitarist and vocalist who has played in prominent Valley bands since the early 1970s, including Barnstorm, Whiskey Creek and currently, Little Walter & the Convictions . He is the executive director of Blue Ridge Legal Services , the Valley’s legal aid society.

a guitarist and vocalist who has played in prominent Valley bands since the early 1970s, including and currently, . He is the executive director of , the Valley’s legal aid society. Thom Wagner and Friends, Thom Wagner is an Emmy-award winning composer, writer, and producer. He is the co-founder of The Arcadia Project in Downtown Staunton and Caravanserai Music.