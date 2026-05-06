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Staunton: Local music all-stars putting on benefit concert for ACLU

Chris Graham
Published date:
outdoor summer concert
Photo: © Day Of Victory Stu./stock.adobe.com

A group of local musicians are hosting a fundraiser to support ACLU efforts to aid Virginia immigrants in the crosshairs of the Trump administration culture war.

The Tuesday, May 26, concert at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Staunton will feature an all-star lineup of local favorites.

Donations will be accepted at the door through a QR code.

Suggested donation is $20.

Lineup

  • Molly Rose Murphy and Friends. Molly Rose is a music teacher and the owner of Queen City Music Studios in Staunton and the vocalist of The Judy Chops.
  • Nathan Moore is a storytelling songwriter and rock band frontman .
  • Mojo Parker is a solo singer of acoustic blues and folk music and leader of The Mojo Parker Express, a concoction of funk, rock n roll, soul and Latin flavors.
  • John Whitfield, a guitarist and vocalist who has played in prominent Valley bands since the early 1970s, including Barnstorm, Whiskey Creek and currently, Little Walter & the Convictions. He is the executive director of Blue Ridge Legal Services, the Valley’s legal aid society.
  • Thom Wagner and Friends, Thom Wagner is an Emmy-award winning composer, writer, and producer. He is the co-founder of The Arcadia Project in Downtown Staunton and Caravanserai Music.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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