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Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive: Letter carriers picking up food donations on Saturday

Chris Graham
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Photo: © MargJohnsonVA/stock.adobe.com

Our local postal carriers are going to be doing some double duty on Saturday, for a good cause.

The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is the local beneficiary of the National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, the country’s largest one-day food drive, which is happening this year on Saturday, May 9.

Residents in the Food Bank’s 25-county service area can help community members struggling to make ends meet in the Trump economy by leaving non-perishable food donations at their mailboxes for their local letter carriers to pick up.

All you have to do: leave non-perishable food donations at your mailbox for letter carriers to collect.

Volunteers at post offices around the area will sort and deliver the food to the Food Bank’s locations in Charlottesville, Lynchburg, Verona and Winchester, or to its partner pantries.

“The annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is all about neighbors helping neighbors,” said Kari Diener, CEO of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. “These food donations help make sure people and families, right here in Central and Western Virginia, have the nourishing food they need. The hard work of the letter carriers, along with the community’s generous donations, show how together, we are solving hunger every day.’

Last year’s food drive collected almost 92,000 pounds of food, bringing the total to more than 2.5 million pounds collected since 1994.

The community support helps the 1 in 9 individuals in our area who are experiencing food insecurity to put food on the table.

A full list of the most needed food items can be found at brafb.org/event/soh2026.

Community members can also support this food drive by making a financial donation to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank here: give.brafb.org/SOH.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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