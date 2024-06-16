Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Road work scheduled in week of June 17-21

VDOT has updated its schedule of road work and maintenance in the Lynchburg District.

Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment/paving operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/ work and roadside cleanup.

Amherst County

Route 29 & Route 151 (Patrick Henry Hwy.) – Construction of a Restricted Crossing U- Turn, storm drainage, advanced warning flashers, traffic lighting. The Route 608 (Toytown Rd.) crossover is closed for Phase One of construction. Estimated reopening of crossover July 2024. Use caution and watch for changes in the traffic pattern during construction. Estimated project completion November 2024.

Appomattox County

Route 131 (Old Courthouse Rd.) from Route 460 BUS (Confederate Blvd.) to Route 460 Bypass (Richmond Highway) – Route 131 Reconstruction. Traffic shift in place. Lane closures expected. Use caution. Estimated completion January, 2025.

Campbell County

Route 24 between Shady Tree Lane and Route 656 (Crews Shop Road) – Bridge Structure re- coating. One lane closed during recoating work. Pay extra attention when driving through this area. Estimated completion September 2024.

Charlotte County

Route 664 (Butterwood Rd.) – pipe replacement. Detour in place. Expected completion June 14, 2024.

Route 15 (Farmville Highway) at Route 15/360 BUS (Four Locust Highway) – Roundabout project. Change in traffic pattern now in place allowing two-way movement along Route 15/360 BUS (Four Locust Highway) and a stop condition for Rte. 15 (Farmville Highway) southbound traffic. The on-ramps from Route 15 to the Route 15/360 (Kings Highway) and the off-ramp from Route 15/360 (Kings Highway) to Route 15 are closed to traffic. Message boards and detour signage will alert motorists to the change and direct traffic along the detour. Estimated overall project completion October 2024.

Cumberland County

Route 45 (Cartersville Rd.) at Route 690 (Columbia Rd.) – Roundabout Project. Speed limit has been reduced to 35 mph through the work zone. Expect changes in traffic patterns with grade changes along Route 45. Traffic will be running on stone during this time and lane closures are expected. Use caution. Estimated completion November 2024.

Halifax County

Route 724 (Drybridge Road) – Bridge Repairs. Route 724 (Drybridge Road) is temporarily closed to through traffic. Expected reopening is July 19, weather pending.

Route 360 (James D. Hagood Highway) from Route 716 (Wolf Trap Rd.) to Route 344 (Scottsburg Rd.) – Safety improvements. Shoulder widening, rumble strips, guardrail replacement. Lane closures expected. Use caution. Estimated completion November 2024. Route 501 (L P Bailey Memorial Highway) at Route 628 (Chestnut Road) – Intersection improvement project. Shoulder and lane closures expected. Temporary traffic signals in place maintaining one lane of traffic along Route 501 and Route 628 until approximately the end of August, 2024. Use caution. Estimated overall project completion December 2024.

Route 645 (State Shed Rd.) – Culvert repair. Route 645 is closed. Detour is in place.

Estimated completion June 17, 2024.

Lynchburg

Route 501 (Campbell Avenue) Bridges over Route 29/460 (Richmond Highway) – Bridge Painting. Lane closures expected nightly on Rte. 29/460 Eastbound and Westbound (Richmond Highway) beginning week of June 24th from 7 pm to 6 am. Use caution. Estimated completion mid-July 2024.

Nelson County

Route 29, between Route 6 (River Rd.) and Route 718 (Mountain Cove Rd.) – Shoulder widening, rumble strip installation, guardrail installation. Work to begin March 18 and cause alternating lane closures. Estimated completion January 2025.

Route 60 (Richmond Highway) over James River – Bridge deck replacement. Lane closures and changes in traffic patterns in effect. Traffic is utilizing the other side of the bridge to cross. Bridge is anticipated to be opened to normal traffic conditions tentatively during the week of June 17 to 21, 2024. Estimated completion July 2024.

Pittsylvania County

Route 631 (Dews Rd.) – Culvert Repairs. Route 641 (Dews Rd.) will be temporarily closed to through traffic from May 29, 2024 to approximately June 14, 2024. Route 656 (Kerns Church Rd.) – Culvert repairs. Beginning May 29, Route 656 will be closed to through traffic from Route 712 (White Ridge Road), to the intersection of Route 713 (Rock Springs Road). Estimated opening June 30, 2024.

Route 761 (Straightstone Rd.) – Bridge Replacement. Route 761 (Straightstone Road) will be temporarily closed to through traffic from Route 604 (Glade Road), to the intersection of Route 604 (Glade Road) from June 10, 2024 to approximately August 8, 2024.

Prince Edward County