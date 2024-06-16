Culpeper District Traffic Update: VDOT schedule for June 17-21

VDOT has updated its schedule for road work in the Culpeper District during the next week.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on the Culpeper District Facebook page and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Roadway sweeping – Expect lane and shoulder closures, 3:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the following areas:

Route 631 (Rio Road), mobile, alternating lane closures between the Charlottesville City line and U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Wednesday.

Route 631 (Rio Road), mobile, alternating lane closures between U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) and Route 743 (Earlysville Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday and Thursday.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), mobile work zone with right lane closures between U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) and Route 631 (Rio Road West) in the northbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday.

(NEW) Litter pickup – Expect mobile work zone with right shoulder closures, Thursday.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 123 and mile marker 125 in the westbound lanes, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 118 and mile marker 119 in the westbound lanes, 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

(NEW) Vegetation control – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Sunday through Thursday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Interstate 64, mobile work zone with left shoulder closures between mile marker 111 and mile marker 113 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily through Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Other construction – Expect lane and shoulder closures, Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the following areas:

Route 631 Rio Road West), right lane closed at Route 1456 (Four Seasons Drive in the northbound lanes.

Route 742 (Avon Street Extended), alternating lane closures at Route 1086 (Reynova Drive) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Bridge repairs – Expect alternating lane closures, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

Route 637 (Dick Woods Road), between Rock Mills Road and Route 177 (Langford Drive) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 691 (Greenwood Road), between U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 690 (Greenwood Station Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 744 (Hacktown Road), between U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) and Route 731 (Keswick Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

S. 29 (Monacan Trail), right lane and right shoulder closures between Route 633 (Heards Mountain Road) and Route 699 (Boaz Road), daily, through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike), alternating lane closures between Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) and Route 797 (Hillsboro Lane) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 240 (Three Notch’d Road), alternating lane closures between Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) and U.S. 250 (Ivy Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 240 (Crozet Avenue), alternating lane closures between Route 691 (Tabor Street) and Route 240 (Three Notch’d Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 797 (Hillsboro Lane), right shoulder closures between U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 684 (Half Mile Branch Road), daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

New Roadway Construction – Construction of a roundabout at Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) and Hillsdale Drive. Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers in the following areas nightly, Monday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday, 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, through May 5.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Brandywine Drive, nightly in the southbound lanes.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Cedar Hill Road in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Bridge inspection. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 122 and mile marker 125 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:40 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Shoulder repairs. Expect right shoulder and both ramps closed between mile marker 107 and mile marker 121 in eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Tree trimming. Expect mobile work zone with left shoulder closures between mile marker 124 and mile marker 132 in the westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 130, daily, through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Guardrail repair. Expect lane and shoulder closures at Route 752 (Mechums Depot Lane) in the eastbound lanes, Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Turn lane construction. Expect right shoulder closures between Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) and Route 1801 (Forrest Road) in the southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Expect temporary traffic signal with new traffic pattern at Route 708 (Red Hill Road). Route 708 is narrowed to one lane for construction on the bridge over the North Fork Hardware River in the southbound lanes. Please expect delays during high volume times of the day. Project completion date, Dec. 4, 2024.

Route 641 (Frays Mill Road) – Other bridge work. Road closed at Route 743 (Advance Mills Road) for replacement of bridge over Marsh Run. Drivers on U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) who need to access Route 743 north and west of the closure should use Route 607 (Cedar Grove Road). Expected completion date, Dec. 5, 2024.

(NEW) Route 676 (Woodlands Road) – Line painting. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 1050 (Rivanwood Drive) and Route 1548 (Beau Mont Farm Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 797 (Hillsboro Lane) – Rehabilitation project. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 684 (Half Mile Branch Road) and U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) – New roadway construction. Expect right lane and right shoulder closure between Route 1438 (Hilton Heights Road) and Route 1417 (Woodbrook Drive) in the southbound lanes, daily through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City of Charlottesville

Road improvements — Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers Monday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday, 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, nightly in the following areas:

S. 250 (Bypass Expressway), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Dairy Road in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Brandywine Drive in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Culpeper County

Road widening projects – Expect shoulder and lane closures in the following areas:

Route 3 (Germanna Highway), right lane and right shoulder closures between Route 739 (Clay Hill Road) and Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road) in the eastbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 646 (Old Stillhouse Road), alternating lane closures between Route 628 (Weslyn Drive) and Route 635 (Hazeland Lane) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect alternating lane closures in the following areas:

Route 667 (Nalles Mill Road), alternating lane closures between Route 799 (Keyser Road) and the Culpeper Town line in the westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road), alternating lane closures between Route 3 (Germanna Highway) and Route 672 (Stones Mill Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 625 (Ryland Chapel Road) – Bridge painting. Expect alternating lane closures and the bridge over the Hazel River in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

S. 15 (James Madison Highway), alternating lane closures between U.S. 17 (Eastern Bypass) and Arlington Boulevard in the northbound lanes, Monday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 626 (Halfway Road), mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 627 (Hulberts Lane) and the Loudon County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 690 (Bear Wallow Road), alternating lane closures between Filly Lane and the Warrenton Town line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Vegetation control – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Thursday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the following areas:

Interstate 66, between mile marker 14 and mile marker 37 in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway), between the Culpeper County line to the Prince William County line.

(NEW) Roadway improvements – Expect lane and shoulder closures, daily and nightly, in the following areas:

S. 17 (Broadview Avenue), right lane and right shoulder closures between Hospital Drive and Winchester Street, Sunday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

S. 211 (Waterloo Street), right lane and right shoulder closures between U.S. 17 (Broadview Avenue) and Sullivan Street, Tuesday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

S. 211 (Waterloo Street), road closed between U.S. 17 and Sullivan Street, Sunday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Please following detour using Sullivan Street and Church Street.

Interstate 66 – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 31 and mile marker 33 and the exit to Route 245 (Old Tavern Road). Please use caution through the work zone and expect delays. Use alternate routes if possible. Daily and nightly through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 1 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Equipment installation and repair. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 22 and mile marker 24 in the westbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m

(NEW) U.S. 15 (Eastern Bypass) – Bridge inspection work. Expect alternating lane closures at Route 643 (Meetze Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Lee Highway) – Crossover repairs. Expect left shoulder closures at Route 856 (Commerce Court) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 612 (Tacketts Mill Road) – Paving. Expect alternating lane closures between the Stafford County line and Route 609 (Courthouse Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 643 (Meetze Road) – Line painting. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 28 (Catlett Road) and Route 672 (Duhollow Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 651 (Sumerduck Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Road closed at bridge located about one-half mile west of U.S. 17 (Marsh Road). Please follow detour signs. Expected completion date is July 12.

Fluvanna County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Vegetation control. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 148 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Louisa County

(NEW) Paving – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in the following areas:

Route 208 (New Bridge Road), between U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) and Route 850 (Anna Coves Boulevard) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road), between Route 208 (New Bridge Road) and Route 614 (Carrs Bridge Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Construction of a new roundabout – Expect alternating lane closures daily, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the following areas. Project anticipated completion date, Jan. 31, 2025.

S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) between Route 623 (Chopping Road) 0.3 miles north of Route 208 (New Bridge Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 208 (New Bridge Road) between U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) and Alma Gaynelle Drive in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Shoulder repairs. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 136 and mile marker 144 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Vegetation control. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 136 and mile marker 148 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(UPDATE) Route 644 (Mount Airy Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 605 (Shannon Hill Road) and U.S. 33 (Jefferson Highway) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road) – Other construction. Expect alternating lane closures at Route 1035 (Pine Point Place in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday through Saturday, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(NEW) Route 656 (Cedar Hill Road) – Bridge painting. Expect alternating lane closures at the North Fork Little River in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Madison County

(NEW) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

S. 29 (South Seminole Trail), intermittent road closures between Route 677 (Estes Lane) and Route 230 (Orange Road), nightly through Saturday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

S. 29 Business (South Main Street), alternating lane closures between Route 1003 (Smith Road) and Route 1001) Church Street in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 609 (West Hoover Road), alternating lane closures between Route 607 (Ridgeview Road and Route 605 (Pullen Lane) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) – New roadway construction. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 662 (Shelby Road) and Route 677 (Estes Lane) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) Soil borings – Expect alternating lane closures, Monday through Wednesday in the following areas:

Route 231 (West Gordon Avenue), between Route 1003 (Wright Street) and Route 1021 (Faulconer Street) in the northbound and southbound lanes, 9:30 to 3:30.

Route 1006 (North High Street), between Route 231 (West Gordon Avenue) and Route 1008 (West King Street) in the northbound and southbound lanes, 9:30 to 2:30.

(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Other construction. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 741 (Lafayette Drive and Route 621 (Pine Stake Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.