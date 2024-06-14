Breaking News: UVA finally confirms Elijah Gertrude out for 2024-2025 season

It’s finally official: UVA Basketball announced Friday, in a conveniently timed news dump, with the focus of the UVA Athletics fan base on the College World Series, that Elijah Gertrude is out for the season after a scooter accident on April 30.

The news about Gertrude, a 6’4” point guard, had been rumored for weeks, and it was suspected that the recruiting of former Kansas State point guard Dai Dai Ames was a direct result of the loss of Gertrude, who according to a news release sent out to media members Friday afternoon underwent surgery to repair injuries to his right knee on May 17.

“Elijah will miss the 2024-25 season after suffering a knee injury in an unfortunate accident,” UVA coach Tony Bennett said in a statement in the news. “He had a solid first season on Grounds and was off to a terrific start in our offseason workouts. Elijah’s surgery went well, and he is already working hard on his rehabilitation.”

Gertrude is a rising sophomore, as is Ames, a 6’1” point guard, who finished strong in his freshman season at K State, working his way into the team’s starting rotation as the Big 12 season played out in February and March.

Bennett also added Jalen Warley, a 6’7” combo guard from Florida State, from the transfer portal, and has Andrew Rohde, a 6’6” combo guard who started 27 games in the 2023-2024 season, and Christian Bliss, a 6’4” point guard who redshirted this past season, as options at the point.