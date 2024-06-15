Waynesboro shooting victim dies; Rockingham County man likely to face more charges

The victim in a May shooting incident on D Street in Waynesboro has died, according to police.

Seth Wayne Wallace, 22, of Waynesboro, was transported to UVA Medical Center after police found him in the 1300 block of D Street with gunshot wounds on May 25 at 4:18 a.m.

Dustin Allen Dove, 23, of McGaheysville, was arrested approximately 12 hours later for his alleged involvement in the shooting.

Dove was charged with two felonies: use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and aggravated malicious wounding.

The Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office is currently examining the details to decide whether further charges will be filed.

The investigation remains active, according to the WPD.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Nystrom at (540) 942-6798.

