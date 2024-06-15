Countries
Home Waynesboro shooting victim dies; Rockingham County man likely to face more charges
Local

Waynesboro shooting victim dies; Rockingham County man likely to face more charges

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police crime tape at crime scene
(© fergregory – stock.adobe.com)

The victim in a May shooting incident on D Street in Waynesboro has died, according to police.

Seth Wayne Wallace, 22, of Waynesboro, was transported to UVA Medical Center after police found him in the 1300 block of D Street with gunshot wounds on May 25 at 4:18 a.m.

Dustin Allen Dove, 23, of McGaheysville, was arrested approximately 12 hours later for his alleged involvement in the shooting.

Dove was charged with two felonies: use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and aggravated malicious wounding.

The Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office is currently examining the details to decide whether further charges will be filed.

The investigation remains active, according to the WPD.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Nystrom at (540) 942-6798.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

