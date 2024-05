A 22-year-old male was transported to UVA Medical Center after police found him with gunshot wounds early this morning.

His condition is currently unknown.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting at 4:18 a.m. in the 1300 block of D Street.

There is no immediate threat to the community, police say.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Nystrom at (540) 942-6798.