Police: Charlottesville family concerned about 23-year-old man last seen in May
Police: Charlottesville family concerned about 23-year-old man last seen in May

Crystal Graham
A Charlottesville man diagnosed with Asperger Syndrome has been reported missing more than a month after he was last seen by family.

Thomas Williams, 23, was reported missing to the Charlottesville Police Department on Monday. He was last seen by his family on May 1.

An individual familiar with him reported seeing Williams in downtown Charlottesville two weeks ago.

Williams is believed to have left his home by choice. He does not drive and is likely on foot.

Williams is 5’10” and weighs 150 pounds.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Williams, contact Detective Houchens at (434) 970-3676.

 

