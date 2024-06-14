Countries
Local

Traffic alert: Expect single lane on Route 252 in Rockbridge County during bridge replacement

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
road construction
(© jhansen2 – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia Department of Transportation is scheduled to replace a bridge on Route 252 (Brownsville Turnpike) in northern Rockbridge County beginning Monday, June 17, 2024.

The bridge crosses Moffatts Creek between the intersections with Route 725 (High Rock Road) and Route 726 (New Providence Road).

For approximately six weeks during bridge replacement, VDOT will restrict Route 252 to a single lane of traffic. Signs will direct drivers to stop and proceed when the way ahead is clear.

The new bridge is scheduled to open to traffic on or about Friday, July 25, 2024.

All work is weather permitting.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

