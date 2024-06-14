Traffic alert: Expect single lane on Route 252 in Rockbridge County during bridge replacement

The Virginia Department of Transportation is scheduled to replace a bridge on Route 252 (Brownsville Turnpike) in northern Rockbridge County beginning Monday, June 17, 2024.

The bridge crosses Moffatts Creek between the intersections with Route 725 (High Rock Road) and Route 726 (New Providence Road).

For approximately six weeks during bridge replacement, VDOT will restrict Route 252 to a single lane of traffic. Signs will direct drivers to stop and proceed when the way ahead is clear.

The new bridge is scheduled to open to traffic on or about Friday, July 25, 2024.

All work is weather permitting.