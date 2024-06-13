‘The Street Project’ screening June 20 aims to make streets safer for all users

It seems all too often that there is news about a bicyclist or pedestrian who has been struck by a car.

A bicyclist was hit by a car recently on Springhill Road in Staunton and airlifted from the scene. In May, an Edinburg bicyclist was hit by a car and died. In April, a pedestrian was killed in Fishersville after being struck by a car.

Bicyclist and pedestrian fatalities are rare in the Shenandoah Valley although in other parts of the United States, the number of fatalities has increased steadily since 2009.

On June 20, a group of six organizations will host a pay-what-you-will screening of The Street Project, a film about a movement to make the streets safer for all road users – walkers and bike riders, the mobility impaired and drivers.

The screening will be held at the Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro at 7 p.m.

The film looks at how we got to the crisis, what makes effective street design, the impact of zoning laws and more.

“America’s streets started out as bicycle and pedestrian friendly; however, the advent of the car-culture changed everything,” said Jennifer Boyd, the film’s director and executive producer. “More recently, we have experienced a reawakening of sorts, due to the massive spike in fatalities, the pandemic lockdowns that forced our communities to rethink how they use their streets, as well as the passing of the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act which makes the safety of all users, including cyclists and pedestrians, a priority.

“We created The Street Project to raise awareness that cars, pedestrians, and cyclists can coexist, and that we need to examine our history so we can create a future with better alternatives,” said Boyd.

The program will include brief opening remarks, the film and a post-film discussion.

The June 20 screening is being sponsored by Augusta Health, Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission, Central Shenandoah Valley Office on Youth, Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge, Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition and Waynesboro Parks and Recreation.

Major funding for The Street Project was provided by Travelers, GM and 3M.

For more information about the film, visit https://www.thestreetproject.com/about/