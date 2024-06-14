Traffic alert: Travel lane shifts in Harrisonburg on westbound Route 33 begin June 18

Motorists should be alert for travel-lane shifts on Tuesday, June 18, on westbound Route 33 (East Market Street) in Harrisonburg.

The travel-lane shifts will take place around the Interstate 81 exit 247 interchange, between the Linda Lane/Burgess Road intersection and the bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railway.

Just west of Linda Lane/Burgess Road, westbound Route 33 drivers will shift onto newly built roadway and the first phase of the new bridge over I-81. After crossing the interstate, westbound Route 33 drivers will then shift back onto the original roadway. The travel-lane shifts will take place on June 18, 2024 during daylight hours.

From 8 p.m. Tuesday through 7 a.m. Wednesday, the ramp from northbound I-81 to westbound Route 33 at exit 247B will be closed. The overnight closure allows contractors to lay new asphalt connecting the ramp to the realigned portion of westbound Route 33.

A work-zone speed limit of 25 miles an hour is in place on Route 33 eastbound and westbound for the duration of the project, which is scheduled for completion in summer 2026.

VDOT contractors are replacing the two Route 33 bridges over I-81 at exit 247 and the two railway bridges just west of the interchange. The project also includes several improvements to the exit 247 interchange. Additional information is available on the VDOT project page.

In July 2022, a $43.3 million contract was awarded to Triton Construction Inc. of Virginia, headquartered in St. Albans, W.Va.

All work is weather permitting.