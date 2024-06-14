Waynesboro community Meadow Walk to host grand opening on Saturday

A Waynesboro church will open its Meadow Walk with a grand opening on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Seventh-Day Adventist Church at 1700 Lyndhurst Road will unveil a new 0.8 mile natural walk.

The area is designed as part of the church’s health ministry.

The church said the new trail will be a great place for all ages to get in healthy steps, fresh air and sunshine while enjoying the beautiful views of the Blue Ridge mountains.

The grand opening will include a ribbon cutting, inaugural walk, light refreshments and music.

For more information, visit the church online.