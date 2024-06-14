Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Waynesboro community Meadow Walk to host grand opening on Saturday
Local

Waynesboro community Meadow Walk to host grand opening on Saturday

Crystal Graham
Published date:
meadow walk seventh day adventist church
Submitted photo

A Waynesboro church will open its Meadow Walk with a grand opening on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Seventh-Day Adventist Church at 1700 Lyndhurst Road will unveil a new 0.8 mile natural walk.

The area is designed as part of the church’s health ministry.

The church said the new trail will be a great place for all ages to get in healthy steps, fresh air and sunshine while enjoying the beautiful views of the Blue Ridge mountains.

The grand opening will include a ribbon cutting, inaugural walk, light refreshments and music.

For more information, visit the church online.

 

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 UVA announces hoops coach Tony Bennett signs extension through 2030 season
2 Jay Woolfolk tweaked his knee last week: Is he ready to go at the College World Series?
3 Investigation: More than 80 dogs seized from Greene County puppy mill
4 UVA gets Florida in ACC/SEC Challenge: Cory Alexander gets a chance at redemption
5 Omaha Preview: What UVA Baseball fans need to know about North Carolina

Latest News

uva baseball
Sports

Honeycutt walk-off single lifts UNC past UVA, 3-2, in 2024 College World Series opener

Chris Graham
missing person
Local

Police: Charlottesville family concerned about 23-year-old man last seen in May

Crystal Graham

A Charlottesville man diagnosed with Asperger Syndrome has been reported missing more than a month after he was last seen by family.

college world series
Sports

Live Coverage: UNC walks off UVA, winning 3-2, in 2024 College World Series opener

Chris Graham

UVA (46-15), the #12 national seed, faces North Carolina (47-14), the #4 national seed, in the opening game of the 2024 College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.

elijah gertrude
Sports

Breaking News: UVA finally confirms Elijah Gertrude out for 2024-2025 season

Chris Graham
family concept two boys IVF twins
Health, Politics, U.S. & World News

‘How dare you?’: Senate Republicans reject legislation to protect IVF access

Rebecca Barnabi
woman inside her home with hand fan
U.S. & World News

Beating the extreme heat: Funds available for AC for families in public housing

Crystal Graham
richard sanders and weapons seized
Local

Charlottesville: Man arrested with machine gun in Tonsler Park

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status