The Ben Cline congressional office emailed a letter from the MAGA congressman to Sixth District residents on Monday about some time capsule thing that the Congress is doing for America250.

We’re still doing these things?

The legislation creating what they’re calling the Semiquincentennial Congressional Time Capsule – say that one time real fast – says it will be sealed and buried in the U.S. Capitol on or before July 4, 2026, to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

The legislation mandates that the capsule remain sealed for 250 years, to be opened on July 4, 2276, which, sure, America as we know it is going to still be around in 2276.

I give the opening date for the time capsule as Jan. 6, 2029 – coincidentally, the world premiere date for “Insurrection 2: Electric Boogaloo.”

As for America, I’m just hoping the country makes it to the end of my expected natural life, which actuarial tables suggest would be sometime in the vicinity of 2055.

After that, it’s out of my hands.

“As America prepares to celebrate 250 years of freedom and opportunity, I invite you to help tell the story of their communities for generations to come by submitting photographs for consideration in the Semiquincentennial Congressional Time Capsule,” the letter quoted Cline as saying.

This is how they’re going to get rid of the Trump-Epstein Files, isn’t it?

“The time capsule provides an opportunity to show what makes the Commonwealth of Virginia special in 2026, whether it’s a stunning mountain vista, a historic main street, a family farm, a local festival, a Friday night football game, a small business, or a moment of everyday life that reflects the character of the communities we call home,” the letter goes on.

Photos can be submitted digitally through the designated submission portal: here.

The deadline for submissions is Friday, June 12 – so, four days from today.

Thanks for the advance notice, Ben!

Idea time: photos of a Ben Cline town hall would make for a wonderful representation of what makes our part of Virginia special in 2026.

Not that any such photos can exist, of course.

Support AFP