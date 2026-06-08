Donate
Donate
Home Ben Cline wants your photos for some dumb congressional time capsule
Politics, Virginia

Ben Cline wants your photos for some dumb congressional time capsule

Chris Graham
Published date:
ben cline
Ben Cline. Photo: © lev radin/Shutterstock

The Ben Cline congressional office emailed a letter from the MAGA congressman to Sixth District residents on Monday about some time capsule thing that the Congress is doing for America250.

We’re still doing these things?

The legislation creating what they’re calling the Semiquincentennial Congressional Time Capsule – say that one time real fast – says it will be sealed and buried in the U.S. Capitol on or before July 4, 2026, to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

The legislation mandates that the capsule remain sealed for 250 years, to be opened on July 4, 2276, which, sure, America as we know it is going to still be around in 2276.

I give the opening date for the time capsule as Jan. 6, 2029 – coincidentally, the world premiere date for “Insurrection 2: Electric Boogaloo.”

As for America, I’m just hoping the country makes it to the end of my expected natural life, which actuarial tables suggest would be sometime in the vicinity of 2055.

After that, it’s out of my hands.

“As America prepares to celebrate 250 years of freedom and opportunity, I invite you to help tell the story of their communities for generations to come by submitting photographs for consideration in the Semiquincentennial Congressional Time Capsule,” the letter quoted Cline as saying.

This is how they’re going to get rid of the Trump-Epstein Files, isn’t it?

“The time capsule provides an opportunity to show what makes the Commonwealth of Virginia special in 2026, whether it’s a stunning mountain vista, a historic main street, a family farm, a local festival, a Friday night football game, a small business, or a moment of everyday life that reflects the character of the communities we call home,” the letter goes on.

Photos can be submitted digitally through the designated submission portal: here.

The deadline for submissions is Friday, June 12 – so, four days from today.

Thanks for the advance notice, Ben!

Idea time: photos of a Ben Cline town hall would make for a wonderful representation of what makes our part of Virginia special in 2026.

Not that any such photos can exist, of course.

Support AFP




Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Augusta County: Residents raise issue with dangerous stormwater channel
2 UVA Swimming: Still no contract on file for associate head coach Gary Taylor
3 Why are News Leader stories now showing up on local competitors’ websites?
4 UVA Basketball: Odom gets commitment from Class of 2027 center Mahamadou Landoure
5 Staunton: Business owners share concerns about proposed downtown project

Latest News

money baseball
Baseball

SEC Baseball, again, dominant in June; ACC Baseball, again, dominated

Chris Graham
artificial intelligence
Local

Bridgewater College program will help students become AI literate

Chris Graham

AI is destined to put us all out of work, but that might be a while. In the meantime, Bridgewater College is offering coursework to help its students be conversant in AI literacy, on their way to irrelevance.

american flag
Politics, U.S. & World

Un-Happy Birthday, USA: It’s hard to celebrate an America in regress

Chris Graham

I was 4 years old the summer of the 1976 bicentennial, and because of that, I don’t remember all that much about it. I remember the fireworks. My hazy memories of the summer of ’76 are: it was an exciting time!

chris feifs uva lacrosse
Etc.

UVA Lacrosse: Cassese hires Vermont head coach Chris Feifs to staff

Chris Graham
AR15 firearm
Politics, Virginia

Hospitals, sheriffs and prosecutors, and their different approaches to gun violence

Chris Graham
FIFA world cup soccer
Etc.

Mbappe vs Haaland: The World Cup group stage clash that defines a new era

Michael Cage
road with double yellow line, no passing
Local

Rockingham County: Updated VDOT road work, maintenance schedule

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status