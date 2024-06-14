Countries
Local

Missing juvenile: Augusta County Sheriff's Office asking for help locating teen

Dakota “Cody” Pfeilsticker
Dakota "Cody" Pfeilsticker

It’s been one week since a juvenile went missing in Augusta County, and the Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for helping finding him.

Police are hoping to locate a runaway, Dakota “Cody” Pfeilsticker, who was reported missing today by a family member.

He was last seen on June 6 in Stuarts Draft.

Pfeilsticker is described as a white male, 17 years old, 5’ 9” and 150 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He could possibly be in the White Sulphur Springs area of West Virginia, according to the ACSO.

If anyone has any information about this runaway juvenile, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

