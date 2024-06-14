Missing juvenile: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office asking for help locating teen

It’s been one week since a juvenile went missing in Augusta County, and the Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for helping finding him.

Police are hoping to locate a runaway, Dakota “Cody” Pfeilsticker, who was reported missing today by a family member.

He was last seen on June 6 in Stuarts Draft.

Pfeilsticker is described as a white male, 17 years old, 5’ 9” and 150 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He could possibly be in the White Sulphur Springs area of West Virginia, according to the ACSO.

If anyone has any information about this runaway juvenile, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333.