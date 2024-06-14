Charlottesville: Man arrested with machine gun in Tonsler Park

Charlottesville Police officers have arrested a second individual as part of an ongoing operation into recent gun violence within the city.

Richard Sanders was taken into custody on Thursday in Tonsler Park on Cherry Avenue in Charlottesville.

Sanders had two concealed firearms including a handgun that had been altered to fully automatic and contained an extended magazine. The other firearm was an AK-style firearm with a 30-round magazine.

Sanders was transported to the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

He has been charged with felonies including possession of a concealed weapon, possession of a machine gun and possession of a firearm in a city park.

“Tonsler Park was filled with children and spectators attempting to enjoy a basketball game,” said Michael Kochis, Charlottesville Police chief. “They have a right to expect to be safe in that park.”

The investigation is ongoing and further charges are pending.

If you have any information related to recent gun violence in the city, call (434) 977-4000.

