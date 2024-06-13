Charlottesville Police make arrest linked to recent gun violence in city

A convicted felon was taken into custody Wednesday in Charlottesville who was wanted for firearm possession.

Damillion Diggs, of Charlottesville, was located by Charlottesville Police officers in the 1000 block of 1st Street South.

The arrest was part of a special operation to address recent gun violence in the city.

As a result of the arrest, six firearms were seized including two AR-style rifles, three handguns and one AR-style pistol. Illegal narcotics were also seized as part of the operation.

This is still an active investigation with further charges pending, according to the CPD.

