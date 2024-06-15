Countries
Local

Smoking hot temperatures predicted this week for Virginia; heat indices could reach 105 degrees

Crystal Graham
Published date:
window air conditioner unit
(© James – stock.adobe.com)

A prolonged period of hot temperatures are in the forecast for the region with heat indices approaching 105 degrees at peak times, according to the Augusta County Office of Emergency Management.

A weather bulletin posted today indicates the heat and humidity will begin on Monday and last for at least seven days. The hottest conditions will likely occur from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

The high humidity and heat in the atmosphere may also produce strong pop-up storms. While storms of this nature are usually short-lived, there can be high winds and a lot of rain in a short amount of time.

The combination of high heat and humidity can cause heat exhaustion, heat stroke and other heat-related illnesses, the bulletin said.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

