Smoking hot temperatures predicted this week for Virginia; heat indices could reach 105 degrees

A prolonged period of hot temperatures are in the forecast for the region with heat indices approaching 105 degrees at peak times, according to the Augusta County Office of Emergency Management.

A weather bulletin posted today indicates the heat and humidity will begin on Monday and last for at least seven days. The hottest conditions will likely occur from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

The high humidity and heat in the atmosphere may also produce strong pop-up storms. While storms of this nature are usually short-lived, there can be high winds and a lot of rain in a short amount of time.

The combination of high heat and humidity can cause heat exhaustion, heat stroke and other heat-related illnesses, the bulletin said.