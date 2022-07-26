Groundbreaking planned for two new hangars at Shenandoah Valley Airport
Shenandoah Valley Airport is hosting a groundbreaking to celebrate the start of construction of new hangers in the airport technology park on Wednesday, July 27, at 1:45 p.m.
Two new hangers are planned in the SHD Aviation Tech Park.
Representatives from the USDA Rural Development and U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration will be in attendance.
According to a news release from the airport, “both agencies have been instrumental in this project.”
Guests are asked to meet in the general aviation terminal to be shuttled to the site.
Comfortable shoes are recommended.
The terminal is located at 77 Aviation Circle in Weyers Cave.
The airport is asking guests to RSVP online.