Staunton District Traffic Update: VDOT schedule for June 17-21

VDOT has updated its list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. VDOT reminds motorists to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Obtain traffic alerts and traveler information by dialing 511 or visiting 511Virginia.org. For other assistance, call the VDOT Customer Service Center, available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week. Citizens can dial 1-800-FOR- ROAD (1-800-367-7623) from anywhere in the state to report road hazards, ask transportation questions, or get information related to Virginia’s roads.

The VDOT Staunton District is on Facebook and X (Twitter). Follow VDOT statewide accounts on Facebook, Flickr, X and YouTube. The VDOT Web page is at https://vdot.virginia.gov/.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 15 to 21, eastbound and westbound – Alternating shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays except Wednesday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting, ditching and shoulder repairs. Mobile traffic control for tractor mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, shoulder repairs, pothole repairs, pipe replacement and brush cutting. Mobile traffic control for tractor mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) – Flagger and pilot truck traffic control between Route 600 (Bolars Draft Road) and Back Creek Mountain Road for paving operations, 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays through July 5.

*NEW* Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Southbound shoulder closures near intersection with Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Various roads – Mobile flagging operation for pavement repairs on parts of Route 631 (Indian Hill Road), Route 638 (High Country Road), Route 652 (Elks Camp Road), Route 703 (Airport Road) and Route 711 (Watertank Road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 21.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 41 to 57, eastbound and westbound – Left lane and right shoulder closures for mowing operations, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 17 – 23.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 174 to 205, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures at various locations for pavement marking, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday nights (June 18-23).

Mile marker 185 to 189, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for drainage work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through June 21.

Mile marker 195 to 205, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for pavement resurfacing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through August 16.

Mile marker 205 to 174, southbound – Right shoulder closures for mowing operations, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 16.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 252 (Brownsville Turnpike) – Single travel lane with stop-and-proceed traffic pattern between Route 725 (High Rock Road) and Route 726 (New Providence Road) for replacement of Moffatts Creek bridge, 7 a.m. June 17 through 5 p.m. July 25.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile flagging operation for pavement repairs on parts of Route 615 (Davis Run Road), Route 622 (River Bend Road), Route 629 (Strait Creek Road), Route 678 (Bullpasture River Road) and Route 9506, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 21.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 97 to 87, westbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement marking, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Tuesday nights (June 16-18).

*NEW* Mile marker 99 to 100, eastbound and westbound – Overnight single lane closures for inspection of Skyline Drive overpass, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Wednesday night.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 205 to 208, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

Mile marker 205 to 211, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for pavement resurfacing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through August 16.

*NEW* Mile marker 207 to 221, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures at various locations for pavement marking, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Tuesday nights (June 16-18).

Mile marker 214 to 210, southbound – Alternating lane closures for milling and paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through July 25. Exit 213 traffic will be detoured during ramp paving.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 215 to 236, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through June 20.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 220 to 211, northbound – Overnight right lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through June 20.

*NEW* Mile marker 221 to 223, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for litter pickup operations, 11 a.m. to 12 noon Thursday.

Mile marker 221 to 227, northbound and southbound – Left and right shoulder closures in place 24/7 through spring 2026. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening project.

Mile marker 221 to 223, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving approaches to bridges over I-81 ramp and railway, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through June 20.

Mile marker 225 to 227, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through June 27.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 42 (Little Calfpasture Highway) – Shoulder closures just north of intersection with Route 811 (Augusta Springs Road) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 772 (Sulfur Pump Road) and Route 865 (Rockfish Road) for maintenance to bridge over Middle River, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through June 28.

*NEW* Route 285 (Tinkling Springs Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures between Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) and Route 631/935 (Ladd Road/Expo Road) for pavement marking, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Tuesday nights (June 16-18).

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 848 (Rankin Lane) and Route 623 (Back Creek Lane) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through June 27.

Route 619 (Purple Cow Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 340 (East Side Highway) and Route 611 (Calf Mountain Road/Dooms Crossing Road) for utility pole installation, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through June 20.

Route 624 (South Delphine Avenue, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between South Oak Lane and Chinquapin Drive for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through May 2025.

Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) – Closed between I-81 frontage roads (FR-217 and FR-218) for bridge replacement as part of I-81 southbound auxiliary lane project. Follow posted detour. Expected completion summer 2025.

Route 664 (Lyndhurst Road, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between Miami Avenue and Purdue Street for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through June 2025.

Route 675/670/604 (Broadhead School Road/McClures Mill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 919 (Old Providence Road) and Route 675 (Callison Mill Road) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 27.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 237 to 264, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile left lane and right shoulder closures for mowing operations, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of June 22.

Mile marker 237 to 240, northbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement marking operations, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through night of June 16.

*NEW* Mile marker 239 to 242, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

*NEW* Mile marker 241 to 242, northbound – Shoulder closures including exit 243 off-ramps for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mile marker 242 to 248, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 2026. Overnight slow-roll closures as needed, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Expect delays. Traffic restrictions are related to Route 33 bridge and interchange project.

*NEW* Mile marker 244 to 246, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 726 overpass bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Thursday night.

*NEW* Exit 247, northbound – Overnight closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday night. Traffic restrictions are related to Route 33 bridge and interchange project.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 247 to 243, southbound – Right shoulder closures for staging equipment for rock and soil testing, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through June 21.

Mile marker 254 to 263, northbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement marking operations, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through night of June 16.

*NEW* Mile marker 261 to 262, northbound – Shoulder closures including off-ramp into rest area for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Westbound travel-lane shifts on Tuesday between Linda Lane/Burgess Road intersection and bridge over Norfolk Southern Railway. Overnight alternating eastbound and westbound closures between Vine Street/Hawkins Street and Terri Drive due to bridge work, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. nights through January 2026. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour with automated speed enforcement. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement.

Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Flagger and pilot-truck traffic control between Dry Run Road and Switzer Lake Road for road widening project, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 30.

Route 259 (Lee Street/Brocks Gap Road) – Flagger traffic control between Broadway town limits and Route 1411 (Shenandoah Avenue) for utility work, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through June 28.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 613 (North Mountain Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) and Route 881 (Orchard Drive) for box culvert installation over Tusing Run, June 24 – June 28. Follow posted detour.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 264 to 299, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile left lane and right shoulder closures for mowing operations, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of June 22.

Mile marker 284 to 299, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement marking operations, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through night of June 16.

Mile marker 287 to 289, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to Route 600 and Route 625 bridges, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nights through June 27.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 296 to 299, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility installation, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 28.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Shoulder closures for utility work on ramp to I-81 southbound at exit 298 (Strasburg), 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 28.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 600 (Saumsville Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 642 (Swartz Road) and Genevieve Lane for inspection of I-81 overpass bridge, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 to 325, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile left lane and right shoulder closures for mowing operations, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of June 22.

Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening.

Mile marker 308 to 310, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Opequon Creek, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through June 27.

*NEW* Mile marker 313 to 314, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 50/17/522 overpass bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Wednesday night.

*NEW* Mile marker 316 to 318, northbound – Overnight left lane closures for soil cleanup, 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights.

Mile marker 317 to 319, northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane closures as needed for extension of exit 317 northbound entrance ramp and southbound exit ramp, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through night of September 27.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Alternating lane closures between Barley Drive and Route 649 (Springdale Road) for storm drain work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 17 – 28.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 600 (Back Mountain Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 753 (Rosenberger Lane) and Route 600 (South Hayfield Road) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 28.

Route 627 (Reliance Road) – Shoulder closures just east of I-81 interchange for shoulder widening, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through June 28.

Route 661 (Redbud Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 662 (Milburn Road) and Route 660 (Woods Mill Road) for road maintenance, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through December 31.

*NEW* Route 662 (Milburn Road) – Permanently closed beginning June 17 between Route 883 (Snowden Bridge Boulevard) and just south of Route 838 (McCanns Road) to allow for future extension of Snowden Bridge Boulevard.

Route 662 (Milburn Road) – Flagger traffic control at various locations between Route 661 (Redbud Road) and Route 761 (Old Charles Town Road) for road maintenance, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through December 31.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (John Mosby Highway) – Eastbound right shoulder closures just east of Frederick County line for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Route 606 (River Road) and Route 601 (Blueridge Mountain Road) for shoulder widening and rumble strip installation. Eastbound lane closures 9: a.m. to 8:30 p.m. weekdays. Westbound lane closures between 8 p.m. and 1 p.m. weekdays or weeknights. Estimated completion October 31.

*NEW* Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Southbound right shoulder closures just south of West Virginia line for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

Mile marker 0 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures including westbound exit 6 off-ramp for utility work, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 28.

*NEW* Mile marker 3 to 4, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for traffic equipment maintenance, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 7 to 8, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile left lane and right shoulder closures for mowing operations, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of June 22.

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 28.

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) – Southbound right shoulder closures of on-ramp to westbound I-66 for utility work, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. June 12 – June 28.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 638 (Howellsville Road) – Stop and proceed traffic control 24/7 just south of Route 685 (Patty Tract Lane) intersection for replacement of bridge over Venus Branch. Estimated completion August 8.

Route 658 (Rockland Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) and Route 705 (Fishnet Boulevard) for construction of bridge over Norfolk Southern Railway. Estimated completion December 2025.